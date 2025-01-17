Area wrestlers successful at area invitationals

Photo by Jeff Steers

James Hart, top, of Lumen Christi battles Joshua Corts of Western during the annual Jim Dewland Chaos Classic at Western High School.

Area wrestlers were successful at a number of invitationals last week.

Napoleon High School won the Dansville Invitational and a bevy of medals were earned by area wrestlers at the Western Wrestling Invitational – the 61st annual Jim Dewland Chaos Classic.

Here are results from area wrestling teams last week.

Napoleon Quad Meet: Napoleon High School went 2-0 on the night with wins over Hanover-Horton (50-24) and Michigan Center (51-17). The Cardinals lost to Addison 45-32. Brayden Maher (157) and Carson Warner (165) each recorded a pair of pins for Napoleon. Carter Mikolajczyk (132), Rober Hill (150), and Andrew Beadenkopf (175) were all 2-0 on the night for Michigan Center.

Vandercook Lake Quad: Columbia Central and Manchester were both 2-0 on the night at VCL. CCHS defeated Grass Lake (54-28) and the host school (83-0). Manchester defeated Grass Lake (64-14) and Vandercook (77-0). Dylan Boone (285) recorded a pair of pins for CCHS on the night. Aiden Johnson (106) and Aiden Durham (138) registered two wins on the mat for Grass Lake.

Harper Creek 1-8 Quad: Northwest High School went 1-1 on the night with a 39-38 loss to Harper Creek and a 65-4 win over Lumen Christi. The host school defeated the Titans 83-0. Jack Edwards (150), Juan Asta (157), and Kaiden Goodman (190) all recorded a pair of pins for the Mounties. James Hart earned the only victory against Northwest with a major decision at 175 pounds.

Maple Valley 52, Concord 6: Jordyan Metcalf scored a pin for Concord at 150 pounds.

Western 52, Coldwater 23: Elijah Crist (126), Connor Wojton (138), Camden Cole (157), Josh Corts (175), and Max Harris (285) all earned pins for the Panthers in the match.

Marshall 63, Pennfield 18: Talon Hartle (126), Reed Armbruster (144), Aiden Kincaid (150), Andrew Larson (165), Ayden Sleeper (175), Colin Stealy (215), and Harland Begg (285) all earned pins for Marshall.

Western 50, Marshall 26: Dayne Rewa (113), Landon Vella (132), and Harland Begg (285) earned pins for Marshall against Western. Hezekiah Gin (106), Elijah Crist (126), Ethan St. Andre (144), Camden Cole (157), Titan Parker (165), and Joshua Corts (175) earned pins for Western in the match.

SEC at Jackson: The Vikings earned a pair of wins with victories over Lincoln (73-6) and Ypsilanti Community (57-21). Trenton Prater earned a pair of pins for Jackson at 138 pounds.

Columbia Central at Fowlerville (Girls): Peyton Huston of Columbia Central finished fourth at 140 pounds and Bella Huston of CCHS was also fourth at 190 pounds. The Golden Eagles finished 17th out of 36 teams at the event.

Dansville Invitational: Napoleon won the title with 173.5 points, Addison was fifth scoring 118.5, Homer finished 11th with 66.5 points, and Concord was 16th tallying 15 points. Top four finishers in each weight class included Izayah Scott of Napoleon who won the title at 106 pounds; Trevor Ohm of Addison took first place at 113 pounds; Zionah Gardner of Homer was second and Caden Olsofsky of Addison was third at 120 pounds; Logan Hartman of Napoleon won the title at 126 pounds and Mike Beard of Addison was third; Nate Fritz of Concord finished fourth at 132 pounds; James Randles of Addison was third at 138; Ethan Wilson was fourth for Homer at 150 pounds; Joseph Clark was third at 157 pounds; Carson Warner of Napoleon took first place at 165 pounds; Zach Bamm of Napoleon finished second at 175 pounds; Brady Warner of Napoleon placed second at 190 pounds; Dallas Smith of Napoleon and Lincoln McFate of Addison were third and fourth respectively at 215 pounds; and Jamarcus Goodloe of Napoleon was second at 285 pounds.

Western Invitational: Western High School finished fifth, Michigan Center was ninth, Columbia Central 10th, Grass Lake placed 12th, and Lumen Christi tied for 17th at the 61st annual Jim Dewland Chaos Classic Saturday. Top four individuals were Aiden Johnson of Grass Lake was second at 106; Maxx Latshaw of Grass Lake placed fourth at 113; Brandon Rohde finished second at 120; Elijah Crist of Western was second and Nathan Ostrosky of Columbia Central fourth at 126 pounds; Jordan Cromwell of CCHS won first place and Carter Mikolajczyk finished fourth at 132; teammates Connor Wojton was second and Kayden Casterline fourth for Western at 138B weight class; Gage Salts of Grass Lake won the title at 144B and Jace Smack of Western was fourth; Hoyt Swager of Lumen Christi finished fourth at 150B; Andrew Beadenkopf of Michigan Center defeated Adam Carlson of Western for the 175 title; Davion King of Michigan Center was third at 190 pounds; Reed Myers of Western finished second at 215; and Dylan Boone of Columbia Central won the title at 285 pounds.

Hanover-Horton at Holland Invitational: The Comets finished eighth in the team event losing to Forest Hills Northern 54-18 in the seventh-place match.

Homer Quad Meet: Homer High School lost to Jonesville (42-36) and Leslie (78-6) at a home quad meet. Zionah Gardner (120), Antawn Nix (132), Colin Burkes (144), and Isaiah Sullivan (150) earned pins against Jonesville.