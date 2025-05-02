Argument leads to shooting in Jackson

By Elizabeth Ferszt

City of Jackson Police Chief Christopher A Simpson announced in a press release that on April 28, at approximately 8:10 p.m. officers responded to the intersection of Martin Luther King and Wilkins Street for a shooting.

JPD investigation shows that the victim, a 21-year-old Jackson man, and the suspect, a 20-year-old Jackson man, were involved in an argument a short time prior to the shooting. According to the press release “The suspect pulled a gun and began shooting at the victim who then returned fire, hitting the suspect several times. There were approximately 10 shots fired total.”

When officers arrived on the scene they located the victim, who is a valid CPL holder. He turned over his firearm at the scene of the incident.

“The suspect had already fled the scene and was taken to Henry Ford Heath Jackson where he suffered from several gunshots to his left forearm and his groin area. The suspect underwent surgery and [is] in stable condition at Henry Ford [Hospital],” according to the press release.

Chief Simpson further clarified in an email, “There are no arrests as of yet, so the suspect will not be named. We never name the living victim.” He added that the nature of the argument was unclear, “We are not sure [what it was about] but stemming from past issues with one another.” JPD does not believe that any drugs or drug dealing were involved. And there may have been eyewitnesses, but “we never name witnesses on an on-going investigation.”

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this shooting should contact Detective Thomas Tinklepaugh at (517) 768-8637 or Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-7867.