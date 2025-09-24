Arrest made in connection with Northside Park fire

The large wooden playground structure at Otsego’s Northside Park was set ablaze in the early morning hours on Tuesday, Sept. 2. (Photos provided)

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

Shortly after midnight on Tuesday, Sept. 2, the large, wooden playground structure at Otsego’s Northside Park was set ablaze.

Less than three weeks later, charges have been filed in the case.

According to Otsego Director of Police and Fire Brad Misner, on Monday, Sept. 22, his department filed the following charges with the Allegan County Prosecutors Office against a 37-year-old Otsego man:

Third-degree arson

Contributing to the delinquency of a minor

Habitual fourth-offense

“The suspect was already in custody at the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office on separate charges,” Misner said. “He will be arraigned on the new charges in the coming days.”

Following the fire, Otsego City Manger Aaron Mitchell feared the playground structure—affectionately known to many as “castle park”—was destroyed.

Upon further investigation, however, it became clear that the damage had been contained to an area measuring approximately 20 feet by 40 feet.

Employees from the Otsego Department of Public Works then went about the task of removing the portion of the structure that had been destroyed. The remaining structure was reopened on Thursday, Sept. 4, less than 60 hours after the blaze.

“It’s pretty remarkable,” Mitchell said of the work done by the Department of Public Works. “And that’s not to mention the fact that the DPW team did not miss any other scheduled projects for the week.”

According to Mitchell, the hope is to have the repairs to the playground structure complete at some point next spring.

Anyone with additional information regarding the fire is asked to contact the Otsego Police Department at (269) 692-6111 or Silent Observer at (800) 554-3633.