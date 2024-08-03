August Primary 2024 Preview: St. Joseph County Sheriff Q+A

(From left to right) Dennis Allen, Jason Bingaman, Joe Bingaman, Gordon Evilsizor and Chad Spence are vying for St. Joseph County Sheriff in the Tuesday, Aug. 6 primary election. (Photos provided)

By Robert Tomlinson

News Director

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY — One of the most hotly contested races in St. Joseph County on the Aug. 6 ballot will be deciding the new sheriff.

Five Republican hopefuls are hoping to win people’s votes to be the new sheriff in town: current Fifth District county commissioner and former undersheriff Dennis Allen, current undersheriff Jason Bingaman, former sheriff’s deputy Joe Bingaman, former Florence Township supervisor Gordon Evilsizor, and former sheriff’s department detective sergeant Chad Spence. As there are no Democrats running in the primary, the Aug. 6 vote will effectively be the election for the position, with the winner of the primary running unopposed on Nov. 5.

The Commercial-News sent several questions to all five candidates about their plans for the position and why they should be elected. The answers given are presented here as they were written, and are presented in alphabetical order by last name, then by first name.

Who are you, where are you from, and what is your current occupation?

Dennis Allen: I am Dennis Allen and my wife, Vicki and I, have lived in Centreville for 28 years. I have been in St. Joseph County for 57 years and my wife was born and raised here. Currently I am in my 8th year as a County Commissioner. I have been endorsed by former Sheriff Balk and former Sheriff Matt Lori along with 9 of the 16 sitting Township Supervisors. This is based on their trust in my leadership abilities.

Jason Bingaman: My name is Jason Bingaman and I’m a lifelong resident of St. Joseph County (with a temporary relocation while I attended Lake Superior State University for a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice). I live in Mendon with my amazing, ever-expanding family. I am currently in my fifth year as Undersheriff with the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office.

Joe Bingaman: I’m Joe Bingaman, I’m 54 yrs. old, I’ve lived in St. Joseph County my whole life, specifically the Mendon area. I’ve been married to my wife, Sandy, for 20 yrs., we have 5 children and 12 grandchildren.

Gordon Evilsizor: I am Gordon L. Evilsizor, I am a Christian Man, a father of two adult children. I believe in our constitution and the bill of rights, I have been a lifelong resident of St. Joseph Co. and I am currently a irrigation contractor for our area farmers for over twenty five years. God Bless our Farmers!!

Chad Spence: I am Chad Spence and currently live in Three Rivers. I grew up and graduated from Mendon. I am currently the Career and Technical Education (CTE) Public Safety Instructor. I teach juniors and seniors in high school Police, Fire, EMS, and 9-1-1 Dispatching.

What has been your experience in law enforcement and other public service?

Allen: I have over 32 years of experience in Law Enforcement. Six (6) years as a Military Policeman and Criminal Investigator and twenty-six (26) years of experience with the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Dept. I worked two (2) years in Corrections, four (4) years as a Road Patrolman and the next twenty (20) years as your Undersheriff with Matt Lori who was the Sheriff that selected me and fully endorses me to be your next Sheriff.

Jason Bingaman: I’ve spent my 28-year law enforcement career working my way up from Road Patrol, to Sergeant, then Captain, and Undersheriff. I’ve had the privilege of working for three different agencies in the county during that time (Constantine Police, Three Rivers Police, and the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office) and have thoroughly enjoyed being able to use and build upon what I learned in each agency. I have served as President of the Mendon Kiwanis Club, President of the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 106, Trustee of the Michigan State Lodge of the Fraternal Order of Police, and as a coach for youth sports.

Joe Bingaman: I have 19 yrs of law enforcement experience, ranging from road patrol, corrections, court security, and animal control.

Evilsizor: I am a graduate of KVCC police academy (Kalamazoo) I was a patrolman for the village of White Pigeon Police Department for many years. I was also elected as the Florence Township Supervisor for two, four- year terms. I started the Constantine Road reconstruction (voted worst road in the county) and seen it to completion, a 6.4-mile project.

Spence: Jan. 1997-Jan. 2022 St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office as patrol deputy, narcotics investigator, patrol sergeant, detective sergeant, SRT/SWAT commander, and coordinator, investigator and crime scene investigator for the St. Joseph County Major Crimes Scene Task Force. Feb. 2022-Aug. 2022 St. Joseph County Jail Teacher, preparing inmates for success achieving their GED’s. Aug. 22-present St. Joseph County CTE instructor, preparing high school students for careers in Police, Fire, EMS, and 9-1-1 Dispatching. 1992-Present Mendon Police Department, certified part-time officer. Three Rivers Police Department Reserve Officer.

Why did you want to run for sheriff?

Allen: I wanted to run for Sheriff because of my love and passion to serve the people of this community. With my thirty-two (32) years of experience in law enforcement and another ten (10) years of public service with the Centreville Village Council and the St. Joseph County Board of Commissioners I feel I am the most qualified candidate for the job. I have built an impeccable reputation on Honesty and Integrity over my many years of service. I believe in nothing but transparency and holding people accountable for their actions.

Jason Bingaman: I am driven by a deep commitment to serving our community. Throughout my career, I have witnessed firsthand the vital role of public safety in shaping our neighborhoods and I feel strongly that the right person leading the office will result in a safer place to work, play, and pray. I believe I am that person. As Undersheriff, I lead with integrity, ensuring our citizens feel secure and empowered, while fostering trust and cooperation between law enforcement and the community we proudly serve.

Joe Bingaman: I saw the need for change while employed at the Sheriff’s Department. Our current Sheriff was not present and available for the employees of the department or the citizens of our county. He was not being held accountable.

Evilsizor: I believe that we need new direction for our sheriff’s department that serves “WE THE PEOPLE” as its number one goal. Government employees work for you, and a new sheriff that follows the constitution, and trains his deputies to do the same, will give trust and integrity back to the people that depend or sheriff’s department.

Spence: I dedicated my life to the sheriff’s office and my family sacrificed so much for me to go through a profession I love. The same men and women at the sheriff’s office, along with their families, are making the same sacrifices and we want to make it better for them which will create an environment to ultimately better serve our citizens.

What are your thoughts on how the Sheriff’s Department is currently being run?

Allen: As for the way the department is being managed presently I believe the example that is being set to follow could definitely be better. For some one that works closely with the department I see things that frustrate me. To disband our narcotics team after being told by our former medical examiner that the leading cause of death in the county is methamphetamines, fentanyl and opioids was not a good managerial decision. To reassign our traffic grant cars for other purposes instead of traffic and accidents is another example of poor management. As the physical resource Chairman of the Board I have also found the jail to not be satisfactorily cleaned or maintained as it should be. Again, it is the responsibility of management to ensure the infrastructure is being taken care of and maintained.

Jason Bingaman: Unsurprisingly, I think the Sheriff’s Office is being run exceptionally well. Despite the adverse circumstances, I stepped up when the office needed a leader and I’m grateful for the support of the administrative team and for the endorsements of the Road Patrol Association and the Corrections Deputy Association – I think having their backing shows they also believe things are being run well, since they represent the bulk of the full time staff.

Joe Bingaman: I believe the citizens of St. Joseph County deserve a better service from the Sheriff’s Department and the need for change still exists.

Evilsizor: I believe it speaks for itself, when you don’t have a sheriff that shows up for his duly elected job on a daily basis, you leave a department with No oversight. How can a sheriff’s department run with efficiency without leadership and oversight?

Spence: I am concerned about several issues. For the last 17 months, sewage from the jail has been improperly sent to the Village of Centreville lagoons, contaminating the river system. The Village of Centreville, which has contracted two deputies for police services for over 30 years, may dissolve the contract as these deputies often work outside the village, despite taxpayers continuing to pay for these services. The Sheriff’s Office dissolved its collaboration with the State Police Drug Unit three years ago, even with two positions budgeted for drug enforcement, the administration claims the department is fully staffed, raising questions about the allocation of these funds. Additionally, the Sheriff’s Office dismissed an internal investigation involving a student and deputy, prompting the Michigan Attorney General to intervene.

Deputy retention and recruitment is one of the biggest issues facing the Sheriff’s Department right now. What strategies would you implement to retain and recruit potential deputies?

Allen: Retention and Recruitment is very important. There has been a 47% turnover rate in the last two years. You can never replace the loss of good personnel and their experience. We will have to make sure we are competitive in wages, benefits, training, education and ect. All organizations have a certain amount of turnover but definitely this is a much too high loss of personnel.

Jason Bingaman: While I agree that deputy retention and recruitment are important issues, I am proud to say our road patrol is fully staffed and our corrections division is in the process of hiring to be fully staffed. There are very few agencies that can say the same about their staffing levels. Our efforts to keep positive morale, have up-to-date and effective equipment available, and implementation of an employee wellness program all contribute to this outstanding staffing level. I know and understand the vital connection between job satisfaction, physical health, and overall well-being.

Joe Bingaman: I would improve the department moral by involving the employees in some of the decision making process, letting them know that their opinions matter and they are valued employees. Our employees are our biggest asset. I would also like to offer incentives to attract high quality new employees.

Evilsizor: I will work with our veteran deputies for suggestions on how to make the department more efficient and how we can change the daily operation to more serve the good people of St. Joseph. New hires will be trained with the we work for the people first attitude.

Spence: I believe the key to recruitment is what I currently do as the CTE Public Safety Instructor. Working with young adults in high school and motivating them for a career in law enforcement. We want to train and keep our talent in our communities. As organizational leaders, it is our job to remove obstacles to set our employees up for success. You must support your employees, set standards and expectations, and genuinely care about their needs. We have a team that has built a reputation for high standards and excellence in law enforcement. I am confident that retainment will not be an issue. As it has been said, many have left agencies for money. Many in law enforcement do it because of service, not money.

Training officers so that they know how to handle situations is an important part of the job. What kinds of training would you focus on if elected to help deputies do the best job they can?

Allen: As a member of the Board of Commissioners I pushed hard for the funding of approximately $130,000 so we could build a very nice law enforcement training facility, which we now have. Aside from the all of the annual training that is required I will look for specialized training that Deputies may be interested in and add that training to the schedule. I will solicit that information from the employees to see what type of additional training they would like to have and schedule it.

Jason Bingaman: In the past year and a half, I have developed the most robust training program the department has ever seen. We now have a dedicated Training Officer, which means there is someone at the command level actively tracking progress and seeking opportunities. The Office also gained access to multiple training collaboratives, allowing us to tap into a larger pool of training resources. Additionally, a formal Field Training Officer (FTO) program means new hires can learn from more experienced Deputies. Finally, we have a recently renovated training facility in which instructors can provide on-site programs to allow more staff to attend while keeping travel costs to a minimum.

Joe Bingaman: Interpersonal communication skills would be high on my training list, along with more “hands on” defensive tactics and subject control skills. Also, weapons proficiency and retention, along with high speed driving skills.

Evilsizor: Training is always very important, if elected your sheriff I will see where we are lacking in training first and come up with a game plan to give the best training to our deputies going forward.

Spence: We carry guns, put our hands on people, and drive cars at high rates of speed, yet the sheriff’s office trains in blocks once a year for defensive tactics, rarely trains in emergency driving, and only qualifies with handguns once a year. This sets our deputies and the county up for liability. Most importantly, it places our citizens at risk. We are creating a training program that consistently trains every month in small blocks to better retain the knowledge, keep up with law updates, and technology changes.

Drug crimes are one of the biggest sectors of crime in this county, and while the county is part of MSP’s Southwest Enforcement Team, there are people who say the department may not be doing enough. What would you implement as sheriff to help try to keep drug crimes at bay?

Allen: I would immediately bring back our own local narcotics team. The funding is already there. I would ask the BOC to add one (1) additional person to make a 3 person team. I also would form a K-9 Unit to assist in all law enforcement. The Southwest Enforcement Team is good for what they are designed for, which is large dealers but we need a team that can focus on the street level dealers. That would be our local narcotics team focus.

Jason Bingaman: The evolution of crimes involving drugs and due to drug use mean the old ways of investigating and prosecuting are less effective. Being a part of the Southwest Enforcement Team, known as SWET, allows us to amplify our resources and be part of a larger effort that incorporates more modern ideas involving community policing and outreach. Additionally, we know many of the people in jail currently have substance use disorders. By integrating treatment and rehabilitation services through collaboration with Pivotal, we are working to stop the cycle of reoffending. As part of these services, we have implemented a Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT) program, which is an evidence-based approach for treating opioid use disorder.

Joe Bingaman: I would create a departmental drug/special crime unit to aggressively root out the people that participate in that type of activity and work closely with prosecutors and Judges to deliver harsher penalties for repeat offenders.

Evilsizor: I will reimplement the drug unit back in the department to stop illegal drugs, and trafficking of humans and other illegal activities. I will instruct my deputies that our new sheriff’s department WILL enforce the law of the sheriff.

Spence: We will place 2 deputies back with the Southwest Enforcement Team that were removed by the current administration almost 3 years ago. It’s been stated by administrators that the agency has been fully staffed. If that’s the case, why don’t we have the two budgeted positions in the drug unit that are specifically meant for it, and is that money being spent somewhere else?

There have been people in this county, especially after recent events regarding the current sheriff, that may be losing trust in the Sheriff’s Department. Transparency has been talked about multiple times as a way to build that back, but what kind of transparency measures would you have in your department if elected to help with building back trust?

Allen: I have said from the beginning of the campaign that one of things I will have is a Citizens Advisory / Review group that would be made up of citizens from across the county. I would ask Law enforcement, Fire, EMS and other 1st responders to meet with that group bi-annually to discuss concerns that each group may have or to just open lines of communications with the main purpose of to build back the trust between law enforcement, fire, EMS and the community.

Jason Bingaman: While I agree transparency is a critical component of public service, it is important to remember that the actions of one person – even a person in an elected position – do not speak for the whole of those who work in the Office. When it is put forth that there has been a loss of trust, it implies the integrity of the hardworking men and women dedicating their lives to serving the community is in question and I heartily disagree with that suggestion. To build on the important efforts of transparency and outreach, I intend to increase social media platform engagement, continue hosting town hall meetings and training, and closely collaborate with community partners. These efforts ensure we stay informed and foster effective communication.

Joe Bingaman: I will form a citizens review board to assist in bringing unity between the community and our department. If and when a situation arises, we will own our mistake, be open and honest about it, formulate a plan to ensure that it doesn’t happen again and then move forward.

Evilsizor: Transparency starts at the top, with a duly elected Sheriff that shows up daily to do his job and to give oversight to the entire department. I will enforce the LAW and will train deputies to do that job without violating your rights. I believe if we enforce the LAW this will detour crime and give us a safer county.

Spence: Simply setting standards, expectations, and holding those accountable from top to bottom. I do. My parents instilled in me from a young age the difference between right and wrong. I was always that kid who was asked what happened because I would tell the truth. This also became part of my professional career when Dennis Allen. As undersheriff at the time, he sent me to training to be part of an elite team for the Sheriff’s Association that conducted internal investigations on other agencies and officers around the State of Michigan. I’ve seen first hand the devastation

Is there a sheriff or police officer, current or former, in this county or state, that you model your leadership style after? If so, why?

Allen: I was fortunate to be able to work as the Undersheriff for twenty (20) years under Sheriff Matt Lori. His team style was based on open communication from the top down and the bottom up. It also was about setting a great example for everyone to follow, no exceptions. Everything was based on Honesty, Integrity, Transparency and most importantly, Accountability. You must always do the right thing and never violate the public’s trust.

Jason Bingaman: There isn’t one specific person but instead a philosophy I follow, and that philosophy is Servant Leadership. Servant Leadership is all about putting others first. It’s about leaders focusing on the needs of their team, showing empathy, and helping everyone grow. By supporting and empowering others, servant leaders create a positive environment where everyone can succeed together.

Joe Bingaman: I would try to model my leadership style after Sheriff Dan Abbot from Van Buren County. Sheriff Abbott holds himself and his employees accountable while still having their backs 100% as long as their actions are morally and ethically sound and within policies and procedures. Sheriff Abbot is well liked by his community and is involved, he doesn’t just sit in his office, you can find him walking through the jail or out on patrol.

Evilsizor: I respect all our law enforcement officers, this job is not an easy job, to deal with criminals and then interact with our wonderful public.

Spence: Lonnie Palmer, former detective sergeant at the sheriff’s office. The victims always came first. He was compassionate and always followed up and checked in on them. He also did the right thing, even when nobody was looking. Lonnie would always stand up to anyone, even rank, if it was an issue of something illegal, immoral, and unethical. There is no doubt he instilled those same traits in me as we worked together for many years.

Why do you think you are the best candidate for sheriff of St. Joseph County?

Allen: I feel I am the best candidate for Sheriff at this moment in time based on knowledge, experience and proven leadership. Everyone can say that they are going to do this and that but I have been there and have done everything I have said that I would get accomplished. Some of those things are the Special Response Team, Major Crimes Task Force Team, St. Joe County Area Narcotics Team, getting a training facility built, getting a new Family and Probate Courts Building, in the process of remodeling the 1975 Court’s Building in Centreville and formulating a county Roads Committee to improve our roads. I am a leader who follows through and gets things done in the best interest of the people.

Jason Bingaman: I believe I am the best candidate for Sheriff because of my extensive experience, training, and leadership skills. Throughout my 28 years of continuous service in law enforcement, I have developed an in-depth understanding of our community’s needs and challenges. My leadership skills and ability to foster positive relationships with residents and fellow deputies alike have enabled me to effectively address issues such as deputy recruiting, employee wellness, and a robust training program. I am committed to upholding justice with fairness and compassion, ensuring that everyone in our community feels protected and valued. To me, being Sheriff isn’t just a job; it’s a responsibility I take seriously, driven by a genuine desire to make a lasting difference and ensure a safer, more cohesive community for all.

Joe Bingaman: I believe I’m the best candidate because I am the only candidate that stood up to challenge the incumbent Sheriff when change was needed. All 5 candidates knew the issues surrounding the Sheriff’s Department, yet none of them chose to take a stand for what’s right. They stood on the sidelines and waited to see if the incumbent would seek reelection. When the Sheriff decided NOT to seek reelection, Then and only then did the other candidates join the race. I chose to take a stand then, and I will stand to protect the citizens of St. Joseph County in the future. I’m NOT a politician, I’m a guy that’s doing the right things for the right reasons!! and I’m not afraid to face the difficult tasks when they arise.

Evilsizor: I believe with my lifelong experience in St. Joseph County as a family man, a business man, a police officer, and a elected township supervisor, I bring different experiences to the table that will assist me in changing the sheriff’s department to better serve YOU. As the highest elected official in the county it is first to serve “WE THE PEOPLE” and as a sheriff that vows to follow the constitution it will also be my job to hold elected officials to their job description, as government works for you. If elected I will hit the ground running with serving the public as my number one goal and I will show up daily to run our department. I ask you to think very seriously before you vote,” Do we want more of the same”, we have an opportunity to go in a new direction with me as your new sheriff

Spence: I have 32 years of law enforcement experience, the most law enforcement experience before going into an administrative role at the sheriff’s office. 2 candidates combined had 22 years of law enforcement experience, 7 and 15 years going into their administrative roles as an undersheriff and captain. Each candidate had 0 years of administrative experience before going into those administrative roles. The values instilled in me by my parents have enabled me to build relationships, whether it was multi-jurisdictional teams I led, inmates I helped set up for success in achieving their GEDs, or the students I currently teach in our CTE Public Safety Program.

Robert Tomlinson can be reached at 279-7488 or robert@wilcoxnewspapers.com.