Authorities respond to false school shooting threats at Napoleon Community Schools

By KATHRYN PALON

Contributing Writer

Law enforcement agencies across Jackson County responded in force Tuesday afternoon after anonymous callers made threats against Napoleon High School and Napoleon Middle School, prompting a district-wide lockdown and the evacuation of students.

The incident began around 2:30 p.m. May 5, when an anonymous caller told the Napoleon Township office he was at Napoleon High School with multiple weapons and intended to carry out a mass-casualty event. Almost simultaneously, a second call to Columbia Township Police claimed a threat at Napoleon Middle School. Unlike the first caller, the second stayed on the line and provided information, authorities said.

Napoleon Township Police immediately contacted Napoleon Community Schools, placing all district buildings on lockdown. Officers and school staff conducted thorough searches of the high school, middle school, elementary school, parking lots, and surrounding areas. Once it was determined there was no threat, the lockdown was lifted and students were evacuated by bus to a reunification site, where they were released to families.

Investigators believe the calls were part of a “swatting” hoax—wherein a false report is made to draw a heavy police response—and say all calls were made from blocked or anonymous numbers. No injuries were reported, and all students and staff were accounted for. The case remains under investigation, with efforts underway to identify and prosecute those responsible.

The event drew an immediate response from nearly every law enforcement agency in Jackson County, along with several fire and rescue departments and Jackson Community Ambulance. School officials credited the district’s lockdown procedures and staff preparedness for the safe outcome, and expressed gratitude for the professionalism and coordination of first responders.

Superintendent Patrick Dillon, in a letter to families on May 6, confirmed the threats were unfounded. He acknowledged the stressful nature of the lockdown and evacuation, especially for younger students and their parents, and said counseling and support services are available. The district will review its response with first responder partners to identify strengths and areas for improvement. All schools in the district were closed Wednesday, May 6, and classes resumed Thursday, May 7.