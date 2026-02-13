Bids under review for renovation projects at Sturgis Public Schools

By Dennis Volkert

Sturgis Public Schools Board of Education on Feb. 10 was presented with bid details for several renovation projects that are in the planning phase.

Here is a roundup of targeted projects, with bid detail. Three bids were submitted for each project.

Sturgis Central Commons

Project goal: Add a bathroom in the Early Head Start classroom at Sturgis Central Commons.

Lowest bid: Miller-Davis Company is the lowest bid, and district administration is recommending Miller-Davis Company, for $88,100.

Eastwood Elementary

Goal: Add a secure vestibule to the main entrance of Eastwood Elementary School.

Lowest bid: Brussee/Brady Inc. of Three Rivers., $117,700.

SHS: Classrooms

Goals: Renovate classrooms at Sturgis High School over four phases: phase 1 in summer 2026, phase 2 in summer 2027, phase 3 in summer 2028 and phase 4 in summer 2029. Upgrades include new flooring, new baseboards, patching walls and painting walls and trim. Hallways would be patched and painted.

Lowest bid: Migala Carpet One Floor & Home of Kalamazoo, $549,250.

SHS: Culinary

Goals: Convert two classrooms into a culinary lab and classroom at Sturgis High School. The culinary CTE class currently is taught at Sturges-Young Center for the Arts. The update is intended to provide the program with a lab specifically designed for culinary instruction and bring the program into the high school. The lab is expected to contain student work stations that face the teacher’s station, and a separate classroom environment.

Lowest bid: Gordon Construction Services of Lansing, $1.336 million.

SHS: Furniture

Goals: Furnish all phase 1 classrooms at Sturgis High School with new classroom furniture. It involves seven English classrooms, one math room, six science classrooms and one science lab. Renovations are expected to be completed in four phases: phase 1 in summer 2026, phase 2 in summer 2027, phase 3 in summer 2028 and phase 4 in summer 2029. All furniture selections were made by a team of high school teachers.

Bids: Great Lakes Furniture of Holland, for phase 1 items, $508,723. The district used that vendor to furnish the classrooms at Congress, Eastwood, Sturgis Middle School, Wall and Wenzel.

The board of education expects to make a final decision on the bid choices at its Feb. 16 meeting.

Also on the agenda for that meeting is a presentation regarding academics at Sturgis Middle School, by principal Jimmy Lamb.