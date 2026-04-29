By Scott Sullivan

Editor

Origins

Etymology, a meal in itself, studies the origins of words and the way their meanings change throughout history.

For instance the line “don we now our gay apparel” from the 18th-century Christmas carol “Deck the Halls” has different connotations three centuries later.

“Pride” — synonymous with hubris, or excessive, unreasonable conceit of superiority to the ancient Greeks — today bears the double edge of positive, proper self-respect, even bravery, as in Gay Pride, Black Pride, national pride, prides of valorous lions.

Also drawing on the root word “logos” ­ also a Greek term meaning “word,” “reason” or “plan,” is a foundational concept in philosophy, rhetoric and theology referring to the divine ordering principle of the cosmos (philosophy), persuasive appeal to logic, facts and reason (rhetoric) or divine power (theology).

Of course there are different schools of each, not to mention of biology, anthropology, psychology, proctology, on and one. Few escape college without absorption in some form of logos, if not so many we go loco.

To that end, “testament” in Latin means “to bear witness,” a last will or expression of the final disposition of one’s property. Even the Bible has new and old ones.

There are no constants without variables. So religions professing peace go to war, proud factions ditto, even proctologists ask how much deeper can we go.

The bottom line is what sells. Word of mouth, or customer testimonials can and do move hearts, minds and merchandise. Since their authenticity can be questioned, falsified, manipulated and such, they are perfect for social media. Lies sell and the truth goes begging, same as it ever was.

So I’ve decided to write my own canon. Let’s start with old testimonials:

“Saks sells furs like you’ve never seen.” – Sasquatch from Saskatchewan

• “Still waters from Junior’s Moonshine Oasis run deep.” – Rip Tied, Ozarks, Ark./Saugatuck, Mich.

• “Still waters from Junior’s Moonshine Oasis run deep.” – Rip Tied, Ozarks, Ark./Saugatuck, Mich. “Saugatuck Underground is the top, in-depth social network I’ve unearthed.” – Mephistopheles, Memphis, Egypt.

You can take it from them if you’re willing to put up with it.

The new testimonials, inspired by the life, death, resurrection and lasting legacy of Jesus Christ, come from different animals. Take Pastor Paula White-Cain, President Donald Trump’s spiritual adviser who leads the White House Faith Office, this April Fool’s Day comparing her Boss to Jesus.

“Mr. President, no one has paid the price like you have paid the price. It almost cost you your life. You were betrayed and arrested and falsely accused. It’s a familiar pattern that our Lord and Savior showed us,” she said. “But it didn’t end there for him, and it didn’t end there for you.

“God always had a plan. On the third day, he rose, he defeated evil, he conquered death, hell and the grave. Because he rose we all know we can rise, and, sir, because of his resurrection you rose up,” His Apostle Paula added.

“Because He was victorious, You were victorious. And I believe that the lord said to tell You this: Because of His victory, You will be victorious in all You put your hand to.”

The Apostle Paul, who penned much of the New Testament,” told it much the way today’s Paula does, except He was a guy, if not gay, and surely not proud of it.

“Our” guy Pope Leo XVI, known as Chicagoan Robert Prevost when attending his Augustine seminary high school in Saugatuck, winning a least one bowling trophy with teammates and Laketown Lanes in Douglas, lately has provoked Trump too. Last week

Pope Leo XIV last week denounced capital punishment as a violation of human dignity just hours after Trumps administration approved firing squads as an acceptable federal execution method.

“We affirm,” said the heir to Popes Peter, Paul and Pius, “that the dignity of the person is not lost even after very serious crimes are committed.

Only five U.S. states — Idaho, Mississippi, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Utah — so far sanction firing squads. Wait till the explosion.