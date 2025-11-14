Bohne sentencing scheduled for December

By Robert Tomlinson

News Director

CENTREVILLE — Sentencing has been initially scheduled for a Sturgis mother who is facing charges of child abuse and assault.

Paige Nichole Bohne is scheduled to be sentenced in St. Joseph County 45th Circuit Court on Friday, Dec. 19. She faces one count of first-degree child abuse and one count of assault with intent to do bodily harm in the death of her 2-year-old child.

The sentencing is scheduled for 1 p.m. in front of Judge Paul Stutesman.

Bohne, 21, was accused of open murder in the death of her 2-year-old child, after the child was found unresponsive at a house in the Memory Lane Mobile Home Park in the 25000 block of U.S. 12 in Sturgis Township on Nov. 7, 2024. After an investigation into the circumstances of the case, investigators reportedly took Bohne into custody on an initial charge of involuntary manslaughter. The charge was upgraded to open murder during arraignment the next day.

In late July, Bohne pled not guilty to the murder charge and a charge of conspiracy to commit child abuse, while also pleading no contest to the child abuse and assault charges. Because of a plea deal, the murder and conspiracy charges were dropped. The deal was, according to Davis, contingent on providing “truthful testimony” on another individual allegedly involved in the case.

Prior to sentencing, there is also a criminal motion hearing scheduled for Monday, Nov. 24 at 9:45 a.m., according to court records. No details on the motion being sought were given by the St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office, but Prosecutor Deborah Davis said Bohne recently testified at a hearing in the case against an alleged codefendant, Frederick Nelson.