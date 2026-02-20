Bowling Roundup Three Rivers boys, girls win Wolverine Conference championships

BRONSON — Three Rivers’ bowling teams were dominant at the Wolverine Conference Tournament in Bronson last weekend, wrapping up conference titles for both teams with their performances.

The boys’ team won their first conference title since 2021 by taking home the tournament title convincingly. Ranked as the top seed in the bracket, Three Rivers defeated Paw Paw 3-0 and Vicksburg 3-1 before defeating Sturgis in the finals, 3-0. Earning All-Conference honors individually were Tyce Wilds, who finished first and was this year’s medalist, Trevor Sanders (2nd), Nick Allen (3rd), Mason Wolfe (5th), Ashton Lahman (7th), and JT Wilds getting Honorable mention.

On the girls’ side, the Wildcats defeated Paw Paw 3-0 and Niles 3-1, but lost in the tournament finals 3-2 to Sturgis. However, because of their performance the rest of the regular season, won their fourth straight Wolverine Conference title. Jayna Larson was first individually for the tournament, while Lexie Page was fourth, and Lillie Kerr and Stefi Alexander received honorable mention.

“It’s been a great season for both teams and I’m extremely proud of our bowlers for their dominant finish,” head coach Mark Mohney said in a Facebook post.

The Wildcats will play next on Friday in the team regional competition at Continental Lanes, beginning at 8 a.m.

Sturgis girls win Wolverine tournament, boys second

BRONSON — The Trojan girls and boys both had successful results in the Wolverine Conference Tournament, which was held at the Bronson Strike Zone last Friday. The Lady Trojans stopped Otsego in the quarterfinals, then eliminated Edwardsburg in the semifinals. That would advance them to the finals, where they faced and defeated #1 seed Three Rivers, 3-2, to win the championship. A 147-138 score in the fifth Baker game clinched the win. Along the way, the girls recorded the highest two-game Baker set in school history. With the victory, the girls finished the season in second place in conference play. Making First Team All-Conference was Miley Holden and Kahra Kimes, while Brooklyn Moody, Mackenzie Myers and Makenna Holtom gained All-Conference Honorable Mention.

The Trojan boys defeated Edwardsburg in the quarter-finals, Niles in the semifinals, then lost to Three Rivers in the finals, 3-0. Senior Andrew Matz and freshman Bryce Smoker were both named to the First Team All Conference squad, while senior Josh Groff captured All Conference Honorable Mention accolades. The Trojan boys finished the season in second place overall (tied with Niles).

“It was a great day on the lanes for both squads,” Sturgis coach Scott Spahr said. “The boys showed their capability during the first two rounds, then just came up a bit short in the finals.” Spahr also added that “The girls shook off a first game loss in the semis, and then regrouped to grind out their win over Three Rivers. It was just a very excellent day all around.”

The Trojan girls placed seventh, while the boys finished in 11th in the Regional Tune-up held in Flint last weekend. The Lady Trojans scored 671 in the Bakers portion and 1479 in singles to qualify sixth. Individually, Miley Holden rolled 368 (8th place), Khara Kimes finished with 311 (23rd place) and Beth Waugh totaled 297 (31st place). Aslo for Sturgis, Makenna Myers had a 260 (36th place), Blair Brinneman had split-131 and Mackenzie Myers finished split-split. In match play, the ladies fell to #3 seed Davison, 324-270.

The boys had 657 in Bakers, 1649 in singles, giving them a total of 2306, which saw them miss the cut of 2513. That total placed them 11th on the day. Andrew Matz rolled 444 (5th place), which earned him a spot on the All-Tournament Team. Josh Groff scored 345 (41st place), Noah Walker had 289 (60th place), Bryce Smoker finished at split-167, Malachi Monty had 147-split and John Yeakey had split-split (split).