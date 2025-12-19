Bowling Roundup Three Rivers dominates Plainwell after bus breakdown

PLAINWELL — A bus breakdown and what coaches called a “stealth rescue mission” by parents on the way to Kalamazoo did not faze the Three Rivers bowling team Tuesday, as the girls’ team won 28-2 and the boys’ team shut out the Trojans 30-0 at Revel and Roll West.

Jayna Larson and Brynn Copenhaver led the way for the girls’ team with a 178 score each, followed by Stefi Alexander right behind with a 177. On the boys’ side, Trevor Sanders rolled a 223, Nick Allen had a 204, and Mason Wolfe had a 198 to lead the way.

Three Rivers bowls next on Jan. 5 at Airway Lanes against Vicksburg at 3:30 p.m.

Sturgis rolls well at Scotch Doubles; reaches finals of Baker Bash

MARSHALL — The Trojans’ boys and girls’ bowling teams took part in the Sue Hutchings Memorial Saturday along with 38 other teams.

“It was an exciting day on the lanes,” commented Sturgis coach Scott Spahr. “We had a very good showing from our bowlers. It was just excellent work from top to bottom.”

Results are as follows: Miley Holden and Josh Groff rolled a 706 (3rd), Khara Kimes/Andrew Matz – 682 (4th), Brooklyn Moody/Bryce Smoker – 660 (8th), Makenna Holden/Malachi Monty 11th, Blair Brinnerman/John Yeakey 486 (25th), Elliana McNett/Miguel Moreno – 483 (26th) and Carly Hambright/Noah Walker – 410 (32nd).

In the quarterfinals, Holden and Groff were defeated 198-157 by Coldwater’s Weis and Cook, landing them in 8th place. Kimes and Matz won over Smith and Houts from Coldwater, 189-165, while Moody and Smoker fell to Marshall’s VandeMootel and Feilds, 199-187, placing them 5th. In semifinals action, Kimes and Matz lost to #1 seed VanDeMootel/Feilds, 169-165.

The consolation finals had #4 Kimes/Matz edging #6 Weis and Cook from Coldwater, 178-177, giving them a fourth-place finish.

The Sturgis girls’ and boys’ bowling teams hosted the Trojan Baker Bash Sunday, with the girls notching a second-place showing, while the boys finished third. The Lady Trojans qualified first, with a pin total of 1374, and were given a bye into the finals. They squared off against #2 Edwardsburg, where the Eddies downed Sturgis, 3-0.

In the boys’ event, the Trojans qualified second with a pin total of 1523. That moved them into the quarter-finals, where they defeated Edwardsburg, 3-1. In the semi-finals, Pennfield defeated Sturgis 3.5-1.5, landing the Trojans in third place for the day. It was Pennfield’s third straight win in this event.

“It was a fun and exciting day,” coach Scott Spahr said. “The boys worked hard for their third-place finish.”

Spahr also noted that “It was the girls first experience in making a cut, but it looks like, going forward, there’s going to be many more cuts made this season. I’m very pleased with the results, and we’re headed in the right direction.”