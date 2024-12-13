Boys’ Basketball Roundup Three Rivers drops games to Edwardsburg, Plainwell

THREE RIVERS — Three Rivers’ boys’ basketball team brought its record below .500 at 2-3 with a 61-44 loss to Edwardsburg on Friday, Dec. 6 and a 41-31 loss to Plainwell Tuesday.

Against Edwardsburg, Three Rivers trailed by just two at the end of the first quarter, 18-16, and led at halftime 27-26. However, the Eddies would outscore Three Rivers 14-6 in the third quarter and 21-11 in the fourth quarter to pull away.

Brayden Carpenter led the Wildcats with 13 points to go along with two assists and two steals. Carter Langston had eight points and two rebounds, Blake Stewart had seven points and four rebounds, Jace Gray had five points, a team-high six rebounds and four assists, and Lamonta Stone and Zander Barth had four points each.

Edwardsburg was led in scoring by Brody Schimpa with 21 points.

Against Plainwell, Three Rivers was down 10-7 at the end of the first quarter and 19-12 at halftime. A 13-4 third quarter for Plainwell would be a difference-maker, as the Wildcats outscored the Trojans 15-9 in the fourth quarter.

Gray and Matheus Pontes led the Wildcats with six points each, while Gray added five rebounds and three steals and Pontes grabbed three rebounds. Stone had four points, three assists and two rebounds, and Langston and Drake Graver had three points each.

Plainwell was led in scoring by Chibueze Amaezechi, who dropped 12 points on the evening.

Three Rivers plays next on Friday at home against Vicksburg at 7:15 p.m.

Centreville notches second win

CENTREVILLE — Following their win over White Pigeon to start the season, the Centreville boys’ team defeated Bloomingdale Tuesday 77-30.

Matt Swanwick led the way for the Bulldogs with 27 points on the evening, 10 rebounds and eight steals. Ben Truckenmiller had 16 points, Kobe Carpenter had 14 points, and Connor Geigley, Garrison Bunning and Gavin Palmer had four points each.

White Pigeon gets first win of season over Marcellus

WHITE PIGEON — The White Pigeon Chiefs grabbed their first win of the season with a 15-point victory over visiting Marcellus on Tuesday evening, 72-57. The winners had five players hit for double-figures, with Josh Donaldson leading the way with 18 points. He also dished out six assists. Jordan Pisco tossed in 15 points and pulled down six rebounds, while Mekhi Singleton added 13 points and six assists.

Ty Strawser popped in 12 points and grabbed six rebounds, while teammate Chris Temple scored 10.

Parker Adams of Marcellus led all scorers with 30 points.

With the win, the Chiefs are now 1-2, and they hosted Cassopolis on Thursday night. Results of that game will be in next week’s edition.

Sturgis edged out by Otsego, loses to Plainwell

STURGIS — The Sturgis Trojans held a 12-point lead in the first half, Otsego cut it to five at the half, and the visiting Bulldogs had to hold on for a 67-62 win Tuesday night.

The score at the half read 34-29 Sturgis, but the Bulldogs went on a 10-3 run in the first three minutes of the third quarter to take the lead at 39-37. At the end of three, the visitors held a slim 50-49 advantage. The Trojans fought back to tie the game at 55, and briefly moved ahead by one, but as the clock hit zeros, Otsego escaped with the five-point victory. Foul trouble plagued Sturgis in the second half, as several starters were hampered with four fouls late in the game.

“That third quarter took a turn for the worse for us,” stated Sturgis coach Keith Kurowski. “We got hit with 10 fouls in eight minutes, while Otsego had only three.”

In all, the Trojans were whistled for 39 fouls to only 10 for the Bulldogs.

“The kids fought very hard to the end and that is what we want, “ Kurowski added.

Lukis Bir had the hot hand for the Trojans, pumping in 28 points. Gavin Lewis added 12 points, Carson Eicher booked 10, and Wyatt Miller contributed six points to the Sturgis total.

Last Friday evening the Sturgis boys’ hoops team hosted Plainwell, and fell to the Trojans, 52-34.

Carson Eicher paced the Sturgis effort, scoring 12 points. Dawson Miller put nine points in the scorebook, while Wyatt Miller added six. Lukis Bir also got into the scoring act, finishing with five points.

The losses give The Trojans an overall record of 1-3, 0-2 in the Wolverine Conference. They’ll travel to Niles Friday night to face the Vikings.

Constantine drops three contests

CONSTANTINE — The Constantine boys’ basketball team is still looking for its first win of the season, as they dropped three contests last week. The Falcons lost to Hackett Catholic Tuesday 69-14, with Ivan Baker leading the team with seven points, while Josh Bontrager had four points and Logan Patmalnieks had three points.

Allegan defeated the Falcons 62-22, with Baker scoring eight points, and Brett Niblock tossing in six in the loss.

Parchment was dominant in its win over Constantine, recording a 61-8 victory last Friday. Bontrager scored four points and Reid Chapman and Baker both added two.

Colon loses close match to St. Phil

BATTLE CREEK — The Colon Magi jumped out to an early 24-9 first-quarter lead against host Battle Creek St. Phil last Friday night, but in the end ended up dropping a 56-53 decision.

Colon had a halftime lead of 29-21, after being held to only five second quarter points. The Fighting Tigers put together double-digit quarters in the second half, as did the Magi, but the third quarter proved to be the difference in the game. St. Phil totaled 19 points in the third, and Colon was held to 10.

Dominic Mock led all scorers, pouring in 32 points for the Magi, while Dalton Williams added 16. Jeremiah West and Chandler Lafler netted two points, and Kayden LaClair sank a free throw. Williams yanked down 11 missed shots, followed by Mock, who had 10 rebounds. He also notched three steals. West added seven rebounds, four assists and four steals to the Colon effort, while Lafler had four rebounds, three assists and two steals. LaClair recorded two rebounds, four assists and two thefts, and Colin Trattles had a rebound and a steal. Jackson Dzwick led St. Phil with 26 points, while brother Carter notched 12.

With the loss, Colon drops to 2-1.

Burr Oak moves to 3-0

BURR OAK — The Burr Oak Bobcats held North Adams-Jerome scoreless in the first quarter Monday night, and dominated the rest of the way, downing the Rams 61-32.

Braxton Boyles scored 12 of his game-high 20 points in the opening eight minutes to get the winners off to a fast start. Leading 20-0, the Bobcats outscored North Adams 19-11 in the second frame to take a 39-11 going into the second half.

Burr Oak coach Ryan Van Dosen went deep into his bench in the second half, with every player on the roster scoring at least two points. The Bobcats put up 22 points in the final 16 minutes, while the Rams heated up a bit, scoring 11 points in the third quarter, and 10 in the final stanza.

Along with Boyles 20 points, Austin Cole landed in double figures, scoring 10. He also grabbed eight rebounds, nabbed six steals and had three assists. Camrin Hagen tallied eight points to go along with six rebounds, one assist and one steal. Kayden Cole also tossed in eight points and dished out five assists. He also had four steals and three rebounds. Coen Miller contributed four points, three rebounds, three steals and had one assist, while Ethan Boyles put two points, two steals and three rebounds in the book. Landon West had two points, three rebounds and a steal, while teammates Luis Guiterrez, Percey Johnson and Jacob Trennepohl all scored two points each. Johnson grabbed three missed shots, Trennepohl had two rebounds, and Guiterrez added one. Naathan Todd was the leading scorer for the Rams, tallying 10 points.

“This was a fun game,” stated Van Dosen. “Everyone was able to contribute.”

With the victory, the Bobcats record now stands at 3-0.