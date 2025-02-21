Lape sets school record; Warriors win Cascades basketball crown

Brayden Lape became the all-time leading scorer for Grass Lake and the Warriors won its first Cascades Conference title since 1971.

So, it was a good week for the Warriors.

Lape had accumulated 1,488 points after a win over Pinckney Monday night.

The Warriors played Clinton Thursday night with a chance to go 22-0 on the season.

Here are basketball scores from last week.

Grass Lake 73, Pinckney 41: Brayden Lape scored 23 points and become the all-time leading scorer in boys basketball with 1,488 points. He broke the 45-year-old record of Gary Adams in the process. Bryant Cook scored 17 points and pulled down six rebounds, Carmyne Beltran scored 13 points with four assists, and Jacob Collins scored 10 points and hauled in six rebounds for Grass Lake (21-0).

Napoleon 46, Jackson Christian 31: The Pirates earned a non-conference win over Jackson Christian Monday night.

Mason 72, Western 36: Mason defeated Western High School in non-conference action.

Northwest 34, Hastings 23: Northwest High School defeated Hastings at home Monday.

Chelsea 60, Jackson 53: Berkley Drummond scored 16 points and Jaydon Ross added 13 points for the Vikings.

Napoleon 48, Vandercook Lake 33: Tyler Nall finished with 26 points and Gavin Davis added 13 points for Napoleon. Vandercook Lake was led by Chris Jimenez with 21 points.

Leslie 54, Jonesville 50: The Blackhawks won the Cascades Conference crossover contest Thursday night. Conner Marciniak scored 19 points and Jackson Fossitt added 13 points for Leslie.

Concord 58, Reading 42: Connor Steven scored 27 points and pulled down 10 rebounds for the Yellow Jackets. Darrell Dean scored nine points and Jordan Medellin eight for Concord (12-8 overall, 8-4 Big Eight).

Hillsdale Academy 43, Jackson Christian 33: J.D. Locke scored 15 points and Aaden Breton finished with 12 points and 11 rebounds for Jackson Christian.

Jackson 42, Tecumseh 31: Jackson High School picked up a pair of wins Friday night concluding a game from earlier in the season – when the lights went out at Tecumseh – and a home win against the Indians.

Hastings 50, Northwest 40: Northwest High School fell on the road in Interstate Eight Conference action. The two teams conclude its home-and-home series Monday at NWHS.

Springport 52, Maple Valley 47: The Spartans erased a 15-point deficit at halftime for the win. Brody Baum scored 13 points and grabbed 13 rebounds and Dallas Higelmire added nine points and nine rebounds.

Marshall 58, Western 53: Justin Jones finished with 17 points and 10 rebounds, D.J. VanRiper added 16 points, and Maverick Hammond scored 10 points for the Panthers.

Jackson 49, Tecumseh 37: The Vikings concluded a game from earlier in the season.

Hanover-Horton 66, Michigan Center 44: The Comets won the third-place game in the Cascades Conference Tournament at Spring Arbor University. Luke Soper scored 28 points with 10 rebounds and five steals. John Wallbaum and Braylon Sayles each scored 10 points for Hanover-Horton.

Grass Lake 31, Columbia Central 30: The Warriors win its first Cascades Conference title since 1971 with a low-scoring affair at Spring Arbor University. The game pitted winners of each division in the Cascades Conference against one another. Brayden Lape scored 16 points and Bryant Cook finished with eight points and eight rebounds for Grass Lake.

Gabriel Richard 82, Lumen Christi 48: The Titans lost in the Catholic High School League final at the University of Detroit Sunday.

Concord 56, Springport 47: Jett Smith led Concord with 22 points, Darrell Dean finished with 16 points, and Connor Stevens grabbed 11 rebounds for Concord (13-8 overall, 9-4 Big 8). Tucker Wiginton scored 14 points and Gibson Overweg finished with 12 points and rebounds for the Spartans.

East Jackson 57, Pansophia Academy 21: The Trojans earned a non-conference win Tuesday night.

Marshall 61, Northwest 25: The Mounties fell on the road in Interstate Eight Conference play Tuesday. Austin Burns and Lincoln Fuller each scored 18 points to lead first-place Marshall.

Western 52, Coldwater 41: The Panthers jumped out to a 13-2 lead in the first quarter and never looked back. Maverick Hammond finished with 14 points and D.J. VanRiper added 13 points and three steals for Western. The Panthers knocked Coldwater out of the outright lead in the I-8 with the victory.