Brady receives perfect ‘effective’ rating as Centreville sup’t

Board exploring contract extension to 2031

Centreville Public Schools Superintendent Chad Brady, pictured here in a picture from 2022, was rated as “effective” on his latest evaluation with a perfect score of 100 percent, with the Board of Education offering him a two-year contract extension to remain superintendent until the end of the 2030-31 school year. (COMMERCIAL-NEWS | ROBERT TOMLINSON)

By Robert Tomlinson

News Director

CENTREVILLE — Centreville Public Schools, by enrollment numbers and new projects, has been growing steadily under the superintendency of Chad Brady, and the district’s board recognized him for his efforts Monday.

Following a closed session, the board gave Brady an “effective” rating on his yearly evaluation, and approved a measure to negotiate a two-year extension to Brady’s contract as superintendent that would keep him in the district until the end of the 2030-31 school year. Currently, Brady is under contract until the end of the 2028-29 school year.

“He’s done a lot of good things for the district, and the best thing we all like about him on the board is he continues to put kids first, and that’s what we really need in a superintendent,” Board President Rod Detweiler said after the meeting. “We would like to keep Superintendent Brady around for as long as we can. [The contract extension] is kind of unprecedented, but I think we have the best superintendent in the county.”

Brady, for his part, said he was “really pleased” with the evaluation and was thankful for the extension offer.

“I’m honored and flattered; I can’t see myself anywhere else. I love this district, I love the people that serve it, and most importantly, I love working with these kids each and every day,” Brady said after the meeting. “That’s what we’re all about in Centreville Public Schools. There’s not a better place for me than Centreville.”

In the evaluation, which was performed by members of the board, Brady got perfect scores in all categories and subcategories for a 100 percent total score. He scored three out of three points in governance and board relations, community relations, staff relations, business and finance, and instructional leadership. In addition, Brady scored three out of a possible three points in student growth data and progress toward district-wide goals.

“The BOE greatly appreciates all the work Supt. Brady does for all the district stakeholders: the students, the staff, the families, and the community. We are excited for the future of the district under his leadership,” the board stated in the evaluation’s comments section.

During discussion of Brady’s evaluation and the subsequent offer for contract negotiation in open session, Board Vice President Jackie Bowen had nothing but praise for the work Brady has been doing as superintendent.

“Within these walls and outside of these walls, the dedication and true genuineness and sincerity and, quite honestly, love that you have for the district and the kids and the team that works here is beyond a blessing for us all,” Bowen said.

Detweiler also mentioned during discussion that he heard from someone on Brady’s staff that in the “umpteen years” they have been with the district, Brady was “the best superintendent” they had “ever seen.”

Overall, Brady said the evaluation and extension offer wasn’t just about his performance as superintendent, it was about how the district operates “collaboratively on behalf of kids.”

“It’s not one person that drives everything; it’s the collective whole. It’s all our teachers, it’s all our staff, it’s all our administration, it’s our board, and I see the evaluation as much of a reflection of me as much as it is a reflection on our entire district and our entire team,” Brady said. “Right now, the direction for Centreville Public Schools is very bright, and I’m really proud and honored to be a part of it.”

In other business…

The board approved the hiring of Mikayla Sands to be a new kindergarten teacher in the district and the transfer of Monica Bullock to fill a vacancy created by the resignation of Andreya Moore. Sands is a graduate of Saginaw Valley State University and did student teaching at Centreville Elementary, while Bullock is the current health science clinical lab manager for the district.

The board approved adding the position of academic interventionist for the Junior/Senior High School beginning in the 2025-26 school year.

The board recognized the track and field team’s 4×100 relay state champion runners Matthew Bates, Henry Kelley, Carter Cartier and Deandre Stout.

Robert Tomlinson can be reached at 279-7488 or robert@wilcoxnewspapers.com.


