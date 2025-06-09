Bridge maintenance begins today in St. Joseph County

By Robert Tomlinson

News Director

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY — A number of bridge maintenance projects around St. Joseph County commence today, June 9, 2025.

Beginning June 9 and lasting until approximately Aug. 29, the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) and contractor Anlaan Corporation will be doing preventative maintenance on a few bridges in the county. Those bridges are:

M-60 over Little Portage Creek, between Railroad Street and Lake Street in Mendon,

M-86 over Swan Creek, between Swan Street and Goodell Street in Colon,

M-86 over the Prairie River between Centreville-Constantine Road and Strobel Road west of Centerville, and

M-86 over the Prairie River between Findley Road and Bucknell Road east of Centreville.

The cost of the overall project is $276,000, and will include penetrating healer-sealer, cleaning and sealing joints, silane treatment, concrete beam repairs and pavement markings.

Single-lane closures will be in effect during the project.