Bridgefest 2025 welcomes thousands to Downtown and the Riverfront

The Art Market and Community Tents lined Locust Street for Bridgefest 2025 on June 16th. Photo: Mark Ashley

Non-profits like the Allegan Jaycees had activities like the Sucker Game. Adults between the ages of 18 and 40 could learn about the work of the Jaycees to improve Allegan and the surrounding area through developing leadership qualities. Photo: Pam Armstrong

By Gari Voss

The day could not have been more beautiful as Bridgefest 2025 rang in summer for Allegan, MI on Saturday, June 14, 2025. Locust Street offered the Art Market and community tents. Brady Street above Mahan Park and Hubbard Street held a variety of food trucks. Between Locust and Brady Streets, young and old tried their hand at the Smash Station. Hubbard Street featured a Cornhole Tournament. Hanson Park, across the footbridge, engaged youngsters and families in bounce toys and music. The Riverfront Park offered water fun, rides, and music until 10pm. Playing through the activity were the golfers who viewed all corners of town as they partook in nine holes of Disc Golf.

2025 Bridgefest held several new or improved areas. Those entering town on Hubbard would have noticed the Eagles’ Cornhole Tournament. Half a block down at the intersection sat a battered old red SUV that was furnished by Broken Arrow Recycling. The City of Allegan provided sledgehammers, an aluminum baseball bat, a crowbar, gloves and protective eyewear. Visitors chose a “weapon of choice” then provided a couple shekels and the muscles to take out frustrations on the vehicle.

If one stood still for a few minutes, a disc golfer may be playing by on the course that would take him or her around the city. The 1st Annual Downtown Throw-Down Urban Disc Golf Tournament began and ended at the Griswold Auditorium and took players down streets and alleys. The competition attracted over 40 competitors.

Down in Hanson Park, the Friends of the Allegan District Library again furnished wonderful bounce toys and brought back Panda Pete and his music to the Hanson Gazebo. The library staff introduced visitors to the Summer Reading Program. A total of 1,311 visitors stopped to visit and enjoy the toys.

Brave Art Studio and Galleries sponsored Plenary Art. All along the boardwalk, painters of all ages created pictures using different mediums. “The visual of dozens of painters of all ages creating art along the boardwalk was inspiring,” stated Assistant City Manager Parker Johnson.

The Riverfront again held a Ferris wheel and ballistic swings along with the Perrigo Splashpad. As the day wore on, the bands began appearing on the Main Stage. At 2pm, Tangent was center stage, at 5pm, Melophobix came on, then at 8pm Project 90 closed out the evening.

A new addition was the Bridgefest Lighted Boat Parade at 9:30pm followed by some fireworks.

“We have a brand new downtown, a brand new roundabout leading into the downtown. And to just celebrate these accomplishments and have people turn out and support our businesses on a day like today, it just keeps driving that energy forward through the year,” said Johnson. “Any profits will go to planning Bridgefest 2026.”