Bridgefest set for this weekend

Summer in Allegan, MI really begins when Bridgefest hits Riverfront Park and the surrounding streets. All are invited to enjoy time with family and friends while exploring the community tents along Locust and Hubbard Streets, dropping into the many shops to find bargains, finding favorite food in the Allegan restaurants and food trucks, participating in the fun from Riverfront Park across the walking bridge to the bouncing toys in Hanson Park, and settling in for entertainment that begins at noon in Hanson Park and goes into the evening on the Riverfront Stage.
SCHEDULE OF EVENTS
10am-10pm: Splash Pad
10am-4pm: Free tours at the Allegan County Historical Society Old Jail Museum
11am-6pm: Community Tents
11am-11pm: Downtown Allegan Social District
11am-10pm: Food Trucks
11am-6pm: Inflatables by The Allegan District Library
11am-8pm: Art Market by The Sassy Olive & Eccentric Garden
12pm-2pm: Panda Pete
12pm-10pm: Ferris Wheel on the Riverfront
12pm-10pm: Ballistic Swings on the Riverfront
2pm-4pm: Tangent on the Riverfront Stage
4pm: Brew Hop .5K by Tantrick Brewing Co, Heronmark, Schaendorf Brewing Company
5pm-7pm: Melophobix on the Riverfront Stage
8pm-10pm: Project 90 on the Riverfront Stage
MORE TO BE ANNOUNCED
Ride tickets are $1 each or 5 for $4 – rides cost 2 to 3 tickets each. All-day wristbands are $10