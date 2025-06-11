Bridgefest set for this weekend

Summer in Allegan, MI really begins when Bridgefest hits Riverfront Park and the surrounding streets. All are invited to enjoy time with family and friends while exploring the community tents along Locust and Hubbard Streets, dropping into the many shops to find bargains, finding favorite food in the Allegan restaurants and food trucks, participating in the fun from Riverfront Park across the walking bridge to the bouncing toys in Hanson Park, and settling in for entertainment that begins at noon in Hanson Park and goes into the evening on the Riverfront Stage.

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

10am-10pm: Splash Pad

10am-4pm: Free tours at the Allegan County Historical Society Old Jail Museum

11am-6pm: Community Tents

11am-11pm: Downtown Allegan Social District

11am-10pm: Food Trucks

11am-6pm: Inflatables by The Allegan District Library

11am-8pm: Art Market by The Sassy Olive & Eccentric Garden

12pm-2pm: Panda Pete

12pm-10pm: Ferris Wheel on the Riverfront

12pm-10pm: Ballistic Swings on the Riverfront

2pm-4pm: Tangent on the Riverfront Stage

4pm: Brew Hop .5K by Tantrick Brewing Co, Heronmark, Schaendorf Brewing Company

5pm-7pm: Melophobix on the Riverfront Stage

8pm-10pm: Project 90 on the Riverfront Stage

MORE TO BE ANNOUNCED

Ride tickets are $1 each or 5 for $4 – rides cost 2 to 3 tickets each. All-day wristbands are $10