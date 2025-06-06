Brooklyn residents arraigned on controlled substance charges

David L. Farmer Jr.

Shea N. Hopper

Columbia Township Police officers arrested Brooklyn residents 35-year-old David L. Farmer Jr., and 30-year-old Shea N. Hopper June 1 on outstanding warrants.

According to a press release from the Columbia Charter Township Police Department, The officers recognized the two as they were sitting in a truck in the west lot of 152 S. Main St., in Brooklyn. As the arrests were taking place evidence to support the presence of controlled substances was located and a further search of the vehicle located a quantity the substance. After being analyzed, the substance was determined to be methamphetamine. Various articles of drug paraphernalia were also found in the vehicle.

Farmer and Hopper were both transported and lodged at the Jackson County Jail for the warrants and controlled substance charges.

On June 2, the police report was forwarded to the Jackosn County Prosecutor’s Office for review. Following the review, both Farmer and Hopper were charged with controlled substance-possession of methamphetamine, a felony punishable up to 10 years in prison. In addition, both suspects also received a habitual offender – fourth offense notice which may increase the penalties.

On June 3, both Farmer and Hopper were arraigned on the fresh charges and are still being held at the Jackson County Jail.