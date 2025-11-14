Brooks Fountain accident investigation continues

Photos by Sylvia Benavidez

Marshall Police are waiting for the report on damages done to Brooks Memorial Fountain last Thursday.

By SYLVIA BENAVIDEZ

Contributing Writer

Marshall Police are continuing to investigate last Thursday’s crash into Marshall’s Brooks Memorial Fountain basin by a 38-year-old male driver from Albion Township. Dave Gilbert of the Calhoun County Prosecutor’s Office said Thursday morning, “We have not received a request for charges as yet.”

City of Marshall Deputy Chief Kristopher Ambrose explained early Thursday morning that their department is waiting on lab results and the estimates of the damage to the fountain. He said on the day of the crash, the driver was cooperative but that the officer did observe signs of intoxication. Officers also found firearms in the vehicle. They had not been fired and were confiscated at the scene. “He was released to a family member pending further investigation and lab results. Charges will eventually be sent for review to the Calhoun County’s Prosecutor’s office,” said Ambrose.

The Marshall Police Department stated that Thursday morning, Nov. 6, around 12:51 a.m. they arrived at the Brooks Memorial Fountain responding to a report that a car had crashed somewhere at Fountain Circle. In their press release they wrote that a white sedan had “come to rest inside Brooks Fountain.”

City video shows the white sedan hitting one of the park benches flipping it over, going over the lip of the fountain basin, and then hitting the lip of the side of the basin. The driver’s license was current.