Brush collection begins April 2 in Sturgis

In aftermath of the March 30 storm, the city of Sturgis will begin brush pickup on April 2, instead of the scheduled April 7 start.

Crews from Department of Public Works will begin on the north side of the city and proceed southward.

Due to the anticipated volume of pickup, residents are asked to be patient as crew members make their way through the city.

The city provides updates on progress at Facebook.com/sturgismi.

Residents are asked to place brush in the terrace area of their property. For properties with sidewalks, this is the grass area between the sidewalk and the curb or road. At properties without sidewalks, it typically is on the ground close to the curb or road.

Do not place brush in the road or gutter pan.

The city also asks residents to be aware of downed power lines. Do not attempt to move or clear these lines. If you see downed lines within brush or on your property, contact the non-emergency Central Dispatch number, (269) 467-4195. If you believe a line may be energized, call 911.

In addition, the city’s compost site on Fawn River Road opens April 1 to accept brush. The compost site will operate on normal seasonal hours, noon-7:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, 9 a.m. Saturday and 5 p.m. Sunday.

City residents may access the compost site at no cost by obtaining a pass at Sturgis City Hall or showing proof of residency at the compost site. Residents in nearby townships may purchase a pass at city hall, or contact their township office, to use the site.