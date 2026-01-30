Cass Street Vote Advances Broader 2026 Construction Plan

Construction equipment is staged along West Cass Street near City Hall in January 2026, ahead of a planned road and utility reconstruction project approved by the Albion City Council. The Cass Street work is part of a coordinated, multi-street construction season planned for 2026.

Photo credit: Albionmich.net

By Maggie LaNoue, Contributing Writer

Albion City Council voted Jan. 20 to approve a Michigan Department of Transportation contract for improvements on West Cass Street, advancing a project that has been in planning for several years and helping define the city’s 2026 construction season.

The Cass Street project, which runs from Albion Street to Ann Street, covers roughly two blocks west of City Hall, with the most westward block running alongside Holland Park. The work includes removal and replacement of asphalt pavement, storm sewer improvements, curb and gutter work, sidewalks, curb ramps, pavement markings, signage, and related infrastructure upgrades. Water main and service replacements are also included in the coordinated work.

The total cost of the Cass Street project is approximately $765,000. About $385,000 will be funded through the Federal Highway Administration’s Surface Transportation Program, with the remaining balance paid by the city. MDOT will administer the contract, while the city remains responsible for its share of the project costs.

City officials emphasized that the Cass Street work is part of a larger, coordinated construction plan rather than an isolated project.

“This is really the culmination of a lot of successful opportunities and grant funding that was obtained, and the timing hit between last year and this year,” said Mickey Bittner, an engineer with Wightman who is assigned to projects in Albion. “We have put a lot of thought into the coordination, with stipulations on when projects can begin and when they must be completed, to minimize the disruption or detours that overlap.”

Bittner reviewed a color-coded map during the meeting showing planned road and utility projects for 2026, including active construction areas and designated detour routes. He noted that several projects are lengthy, with some expected to last up to 20 weeks, making careful sequencing essential.

Cass Street has been discussed at several city-run meetings over the past year, including earlier approvals that outlined why the corridor was prioritized and how funding opportunities shaped the project timeline. City officials have noted that infrastructure planning often begins long before construction equipment appears on site, with engineering, grant applications, and interagency coordination taking place years in advance. Meetings related to the projects are announced on the city website and are open to the public.

In addition to Cass Street, council members reviewed a broader list of road and utility projects expected to move forward during the 2026 construction season. These include work on Albion Street between Erie Street and the railroad tracks, Dean Drive and Hoaglin Drive near McIntosh Park, and sections of Bemer Street. Some of the projects are funded through Community Development Block Grants, while others rely on state or federal transportation programs.

Bittner said three of the projects — Albion Street, Dean and Hoaglin drives, and Bemer Street — are currently out for bid, with bid openings scheduled for late February. If bids come in as expected, contracts for those projects could be awarded at the March 6 City Council meeting.

Council members raised questions about safety and access near parks, playgrounds, and recreation areas during construction, particularly where children and families are present. City staff said contractors will be required to maintain local access whenever possible and provide clear signage and traffic control, while coordinating closely with residents during driveway closures and concrete work.

To help residents better understand the scope and timing of the upcoming construction season, the city plans to host a public construction open house on Thursday, March 5, at 6 p.m. City officials said the Ludington Center or Opportunity High School are being considered as possible locations. The open house will include large-format maps, project timelines, and opportunities for residents to ask questions directly of city staff and engineers. Construction on Cass Street is expected to take place during the 2026 construction season, with additional details on timing and impacts to be shared as bid results are finalized and schedules are confirmed.

