Champions!

Liam Smith

Sam Harper

A pair of local swimmers came home with championships from the Michigan High School Athletic Association Division 3 State Finals at the Holland Aquatic Center on Saturday, March 14.

Otsego senior Liam Smith (left) won in both the 200-yard IM and the 100 butterfly. That gave him seven state titles for his storied high school career. He won the 100 fly all four years.

Plainwell senior Sam Harper (right), meanwhile, took home top honors in the 500 freestyle. It was his second straight title in that event. For full story, see page B1. (Photos provided)