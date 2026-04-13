Child injured in Three Rivers hit-and-run

THREE RIVERS — A 10-year-old child was injured in a hit-and-run incident in Three Rivers Friday.

According to the Three Rivers Police Department, the incident occurred near the intersection of South Grant Avenue and Hill Street. Police say a child operating an electric scooter was struck by an unknown white vehicle, with the driver of the vehicle fleeing the scene without stopping to render aid or provide information.

TRPD Chief Scott Boling said the department is actively investigating this incident and is seeking assistance from the public. Anyone who witnessed the crash or who may have surveillance video from the surrounding area is encouraged to contact Detective Sergeant Dibble of the Three Rivers Police Department at (269) 278-1235, St. Joseph County Central Dispatch at (269) 467-4195 or Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345.