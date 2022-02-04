Clare County Review & Marion Press

China King destroyed by fire

Posted on Author Editorial StaffComment(0) 83 Views
Massive amounts of smoke hampered firefighters efforts to extinguish the blaze at China King.
Photos courtesy of Clare Fire Chief Jim Chapman
The interior is gone and only the shell remains of the China King Restaurant on Clare’s east side.
China King on the east side of Clare is gone, destroyed by a fire last Saturday morning.

By Pat Maurer
Correspondent

The China King Restaurant at 406 East 5th Street in Clare was completely destroyed in a fire on Saturday, Jan. 29th.
The Clare Fire Department was called at 10:22 a.m. when a passerby saw flames coming out of the roof top “hood vent,” and called it in. Firefighters were able to arrive in just four minutes because they were at the station for training on the department’s new fire engine, Clare Fire Chief Jim Chapman said.
Nearly 30 firefighters from three fire departments, Clare, Surrey Township and Harrison, fought the blaze for an hour and a half before it was under control, Chapman said. Firefighters were on the scene for three hours.
Chapman said fire was shooting out of the roof top vent when they arrived. He said firefighters immediately got up on the roof and extinguished the blaze coming from the vent, then went into the building and extinguished the kitchen fire. Their efforts were hampered when the ceiling started falling in because the fire had spread into the attic of the business, he added.
“They had to get out,” Chapman said. “They continued to fight the blaze from outside the building after that.”
He said the extremely cold temperatures hampered their efforts too. “We connected 400 feet of hose to the nearest fire hydrant, then found the hydrant was frozen so we had to set up a portable drop tank and haul water from the hydrant near the fire station,” he said.
“The fire was under control within an hour and a half, but cleanup took us another hour and a half before we were able to clear the scene,” the Chief added.
The building, which was owned by Yi Ke Huang, was completely gutted and all of the contents destroyed in the weekend fire.
Clare Fire Chief Jim Chapman said the restaurant business owner Shan Chun Zhang and his brother were inside at the time that the fire started. He said, the fire, which is believed to be accidental, started in the kitchen after the men had started cooking. They were in the dining area for breakfast when the fire erupted.
Clare firemen were also assisted at the scene by the Clare Police Department and Mobile Medical Response Ambulance Service. “We were lucky because no one was injured during the fire,” Chapman said. He added his thanks for the coffee and donuts from Cops and Doughnuts downtown which gave the tired firefighters a short break to warm up.
He said that both the building and the business inside were insured.
Chapman noted that this was the second time the new engine made a run and the first time it was used at a structure fire. “It performed perfectly,” he added.

Related Articles
Clare County Review & Marion Press

Fast start leads Harrison boys to win over Marion

Posted on Author Editorial Staff

by Ben MurphySports Writer Harrison got off to a fast start in its non-conference boys basketball game at Marion on Tuesday. The Hornets were able to keep the Eagles at arms-length the entire way, allowing them to claim a 60-47 victory.“We played well for three quarters, but lost our focus in the third,” Harrison head Read More…
Clare County Review & Marion Press

Kenneth Dean Pluger

Posted on Author Editorial Staff

Kenneth Dean Pluger age 62 of Marion, passed away on January 1, 2022 at his home from injuries he obtained in a truck accident. He was born on July13, 1959 in Cadillac to Harley and Jeanette (Kuipers) Pluger.He had driven truck for Roger Bazuin for 36 and a half years and prior to that for Read More…
Clare County Review & Marion Press

Victim’s advocate now certified for crisis response

Posted on Author Editorial Staff

By Pat MaurerCorrespondent A recent Facebook post from Clare County Prosecutor Michelle Ambrozaitis said that the office’s Victim Advocate Stacy Newman has now been certified as a crisis response advocate.Newman recently completed a three-day training provided by the National Organization for Victim Assistance (NOVA) to earn the certification at the basic level. The free training Read More…

Leave a Reply