Choose Marshall Chamber welcomes Kids ‘N’ Stuff Children’s Museum as a new member

Pictured left to right: Patty Williams, Business Development Manager, Choose Marshall; Chamber Ambassador Dora Presecan, Spartan Podiatry; Vicki Beardslee, Visitor Service Representative, Choose Marshall; Chamber Ambassador Diane Peters, Attorney, Housley Peters Law Office; Casey Swinson, Field Representative, Congressman Tim Walberg; Katie Gigliotti, Executive Director, Kids ‘N’ Stuff; Heather Bernaiche, Housley Peters Law Office; MAEDA Board Member Jack Reed, Sturgis Bank; Nick VanAcker, Director of Outreach and Education, Kids ‘N’ Stuff; Rebecca Sexton, Floor Staff Lead, Kids ‘N’ Stuff; Naomi Hendrickson, Guest Services and Membership Coordinator, Kids ‘N’ Stuff

The Marshall Area Economic Development Alliance (MAEDA)/Choose Marshall held a ribbon cutting to welcome Albion’s Kids ‘N’ Stuff Children’s Museum as a new chamber member.

Kids ‘N’ Stuff Children’s Museum is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing a stimulating and educational environment for children of all ages. With a focus on interactive play and learning, the museum offers a variety of hands-on exhibits and engaging programs fostering creative thinking, problem solving and physical and social skills. The museum’s exhibits are designed to spark curiosity, imagination and inspire lifelong learning.

The museum was founded in 2002 by Rebecca Mitchell, who at that time was the first lady of Albion College. Since that time, Kids ‘N’ Stuff has been a pillar of educational entertainment in the Albion community as well as other neighboring communities in Southwest and Central Michigan and Northern Indiana. The museum welcomes over 30,000 visitors per year. Katie Gigliotti, executive director .of the museum stated, “The museum offers a variety of interactive exhibits and educational programs designed to engage children and families in hand-on learning experiences. From exploring science and technology to fostering creativity and imagination, we aim to be a catalyst for children’s growth and development.”

Along with providing a place for families to explore and find entertainment, the museum offers a variety of year-round programs and events that will enhance the museumgoers’ experience. For those who are looking for a unique space to host an event, such as a child’s birthday party, the museum’s private party room makes event planning easy.

Gigliotti added, “We are excited to join the Choose Marshall Chamber. As a member we will gain access to invaluable resources and networking opportunities essential for organizational growth and community engagement that will help us expand our impact. We look forward to collaborating with fellow chamber members and community leaders to build further awareness of the museum and its programming and taking advantage of the other chamber member benefits such as their Business Acceleration and Beautification Grants.

Kids ‘N’ Stuff is located at 301 S. Superior St. in downtown Albion. Museum hours are Wednesday-Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday noon-4 p.m. The museum is closed on Monday and Tuesday. Membership and discounts are available. To learn more visit kidsnstuff.org or call 517.629.8023.

The Choose Marshall Chamber serves as a catalyst for business growth and community development in the Marshall area with a focus on promoting economic vitality, advocating for local businesses, and fostering a supportive business environment. The Chamber offers a variety of programs and services to support its members, including networking events, grant funding and educational workshops. For more information about Choose Marshall Chamber services, call 269.781.5163 or visit choosemarshall.com.