Choose Marshall welcomes Viking Warrior Axe Throwing

Choose Marshall recently welcomed Viking Warrior Axe Throwing as a new Chamber Member. A ribbon-cutting ceremony marked the official welcome of this unique new entertainment venue to downtown Marshall.

Co-owners Amanda Bieskie, Bruce Hamilton and Tommie Fagan moved their business from Albion to Marshall. The venue offers an exhilarating, safe and unique experience for individuals, groups and parties. Participants receive training from experienced staff before throwing axes at wooden targets.

“We are incredibly excited to bring the fun and excitement of axe throwing to the Marshall area,” said Hamilton. “We provide a safe and controlled environment for people to try something new. It is the perfect activity for parties, date nights, team building events and casual throwing sessions, and we welcome all skill levels. Participants can reserve a throwing lane online or walk-ins are welcome.”

Bieskie added, “We look forward to becoming a go-to entertainment spot in Marshall. We offer free popcorn for our throwers along with pop, water and snacks for purchase. We are also Social District friendly and encourage throwers to purchase and bring food from neighboring restaurants to enjoy while they are throwing axes.”

“Adding an entertainment venue like Viking Warrior Axe Throwing is a fantastic boost for our local economy and a great addition to the experiences Marshall offers to residents and visitors, stated Patty Williams, Business Development Manager for Choose Marshall. “Their unique business model creates a fun destination, and we are delighted to welcome them into our chamber family, providing them with resources for networking and growth.”

Viking Warrior Axe Throwing is located at 111 East Michigan Avenue in downtown Marshall. For more information about Choose Marshall Chamber services, call 269.781.5163 or visit choosemarsall.com.