Christian school honors veterans in JacksonBy Ken Wyatt

Many family members were taking photos of the 50-plus veterans who gathered after the program for a group shot.

This was the scene when the combined JCS choirs performed Lee Greenwood’s song, “God Bless the USA”.

Sgt. Kenneth Wyatt, also writer of this report for The Recorder, spoke on 10 reasons to honor veterans. (Photo by Megan Kelly)

This photo, taken by Megan Kelly (one of the JCS moms), shows the veterans gathered for a group shot after the program.

Superintendent Todd Barney welcomed the crowd at Monday’s Jackson Christian School Veterans Day program.

In a program honoring military veterans in its distinctive biblical worldview, Jackson Christian School packed out its high school gym on Veterans Day.

More than 50 veterans showed up for the event, along with many family members of students. Some of the veterans were in combat fatigues and headgear reflecting their service as members of the various armed services. They all lined up for a group photo afterwards.

The program began with a welcome by JCS Superintendent Todd Barney. Most of the program featured students of the school – starting with the Royal Concert Band playing the “Star-Spangled Banner.”

The various grades were represented in a series of patriotic songs. The K-1 children waved miniature flags as they sang “God Bless America,” and then were joined by the audience.

A middle school choir presented “America the Beautiful,” with an introduction by student Makiah Blair.

The Royal Players presented a group recitation of Abraham Lincoln’s “Gettysburg Address,” followed by the high school choir in a second presentation of Irving Berlin’s “God Bless America,” but this version with original verses written by the choir members.

Guest speaker for the event was Sgt. Kenneth Wyatt, a veteran of U.S. Army service (1969-71), who spoke on the theme “Honor Where Honor Is Due.” He listed 10 reasons to honor veterans, illustrating each with stories of various veterans accounts, gathered during his years as a journalist with the Jackson Citizen Patriot.

Then the combined choirs of all the grades wrapped the program with “God Bless the USA” — Lee Greenwood’s patriotic classic.

After a closing prayer by Steve Suka, the veterans and other visitors were treated to a spread of cookies and other refreshments. Jackson Christian School dates back to 1972, when it began as Jackson Baptist School. It is non-denominational, and its students are from families affiliated with 45 area churches.