Cities, townships observe Memorial Day

Flag raising in Allegan

Memorial Day parade goes through downtown Pullman

The Otsego Laying of the wreath

The Fennville VFW Post 7911 gathered the community for a Memorial Service at the Fennville Cemetery.

By Gari Voss

Rainy weather across Allegan County may have dampened some spirits, but the remembrances for those who had died fighting for freedom did not disappoint.

The Fallen

by Duncan Campbell Scott

Those we have loved the dearest,

The bravest and the best,

Are summoned from the battle

To their eternal rest;

There they endure the silence,

Here we endure the pain—

He that bestows the Valor

Valor resumes again.

Allegan

Even though the Parade did not step off because of the 10am deluge, the 11am service at Oakwood Cemetery included a wonderful remembrance program organized by Peter Antkoviak of the Allegan American Legion Post 89. Homage was paid to those who died in the line of duty thanks to the talents and caring of Pastor Chris Laughlin (Invocation/Benediction), the Boys and Girls Scout Troops 91 and 191 (flag raising and lowering), Maddie and Susie Antkoviak (The National Anthem), Quinn Turpin (“On Flanders Field”), Susie Antkoviak (“What Did He Die For?”), Emmett Mason (grandson of a WWII veteran), Teresa Steinburg (Allegan Eagles Auxiliary president) and others who presented wreaths, those who participated in the Honorary Firing Squad, and the Allegan High School Band (Taps). (Pictures by M. Antkoviak & M. Manning)

Otsego

In the City of Otsego, VFW Post 3030 and the American Legion Hall 84 coordinated the service that began at the Oak Hill Cemetery. Then, the parade led by Veterans stopped at the Kalamazoo River to remember those who died at sea. The parade continued before ending at Memorial Park with the laying of the wreath to remember those who had fallen in battle.