City Commission approves sidewalk assessment, street-vacation request Board also receives details regarding public safety department projects

By Dennis Volkert

Sturgis City Commission on Wednesday held public hearings to consider approval of special assessment rolls related to an East Jerolene Street sidewalk project, and for a second resolution to vacate a portion of North Fourth Street.

For the East Jerolene proposal, commissioners approved special assessment initiatives as presented. Cost is spread over five years with an interest rate of 5%, charged on the remaining balance, on an annual basis. Residents may choose to pay full balance up-front.

According to city engineer Barry Cox, sidewalk repair and construction were completed along East Jerolene Street during the 2020 construction season. At the time, the city commission established two assessment districts, one involving repair and the other construction.

A letter was sent to each property owner in the assessment district notifying them of the public hearing, the initial estimate of work to be completed and the proposed final cost.

Total cost for repair, involving 31 properties, was just under $9,800.

For most properties, cost was below estimated expense, Cox told commissioners. Three properties had higher final cost, but the amount of sidewalk repair was more than expected.

At the second public hearing Wednesday, the board reviewed and finalized a proposal to vacate a portion of North Fourth Street.

At its Jan. 22 meeting, commissioners approved a first resolution vacating a portion of the street, stemming from a request by the property owner at 307 E. Main St. The portion of North Fourth to be vacated is located south of East Main Street. In August 2024, the property owner at 307 E. Main requested complete vacation of the road in that area, after realizing his new fence and long-standing garage encroached into the public right-of-way.

Upon review, city staff learned the property owner at 401 E. Main St. was opposed to a complete vacation of the right-of-way. As a compromise, the concept of vacating a 10-foot-wide portion of the right-of-way was developed and discussed with the city attorney. The homeowner was informed of the plan and is satisfied with the solution, Cox told commissioners.

Also on Wednesday, city commissioners received a report from Ryan Banaszak, public safety director, regarding capital budget matters within the department. No formal action by the board was involved. It mainly was informational and to gather feedback from the commission.

As part of the 2025-26 budget, Sturgis Department of Public Safety has a line item of $100,000 for a truck exhaust ventilation system. That project is in the bidding process and initial quotes show an estimate of $75,000, Banaszak said.

Department of Public Safety also recently encountered an increase of bed bugs throughout the community and as a result required treatment of the fire department living quarters, at a cost of $7,000, Banaszak said. City staff has been evaluating implementation of environmental controls to reduce risk of infestation within the facility. Strategies include purchase of heat-treating devices and separate washers and dryers, he said.

Implementation of such preventive measures and a proactive strategy will go toward ensuring that emergency equipment and reusable medical supplies that may encounter bugs are not laundered or stored with personal or department equipment, Banaszak said.