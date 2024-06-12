50 ALABAMA AVENUE WEST

LAFAYETTE, AL 36862

WEDNESDAY JUNE 12, 2024

334-864-7181

DISCOLORED WATER NOTIFICATION

The City of LaFayette Water Plant changed out a water pump at the Water Plant on Tuesday June 11, 2024, which has caused discolored water in the City of LaFayette water system.

The Water Distribution Department did not realize that changing out the water pump was going to cause the water in the water system to be discolored.

Currently the Water Distribution Department is flushing the fire hydrants to clear out the discolored water in the system.

The water system should be cleared up by Thursday or Friday.

The City of LaFayette is very sorry for the inconvenience that this has caused the Citizens of LaFayette.

IF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS, PLEASE CALL THE CITY OF LAFAYETTE WATER PLANT 334-864-9363