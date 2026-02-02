City of Sturgis issues boil-water advisory

A water main break has led the city of Sturgis to issue a boil-water advisory for a limited number of homes on West West Street and North Clay Street.

The precautionary measure is due to a loss of pressure in the water distribution system, caused by the break.

The advisory involves homes in the following streets:

• West West Street, from North Street to North Clay Street.

• North Clay, from West West Street to John Street.

Residents in those areas are advised to not drink water without boiling it first. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and preparing food, city officials said.

Residents affected by the advisory should have received a hard copy at their home. A copy of the full advisory is available at the city’s website, www.sturgismi.gov.

The city is working to get pressure restored, and water staff will be taking other remedial action, such as flushing and collecting bacteriological samples from the system. Samples will be collected to determine that the water quality meets the state of Michigan drinking water standard.

The advisory remains in effect until results from a sampling verify the water is safe for consumption. Customers will be advised when the advisory is lifted. Expected time frame to resolve the situation in 48 hours, the city said.

If residents have questions, contact Sturgis Department of Public Services, 269-651-2879.