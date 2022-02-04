Clare County Review & Marion Press

Clare communities issue ‘Let-Run’
orders for water

Posted on Author Editorial StaffComment(0) 84 Views

By Pat Maurer
Correspondent

Due to the extreme cold in the area lately, all three communities in Clare County have now issued water “Let Run” orders for the rest of the winter due to “excessively deep frost levels and extreme cold.”
The Village of Farwell issued their let-run order on a Facebook post January 26. Clare City released the notice on January 31st, and Harrison posted the notice earlier this week.
Clare’s notice said, “The City of Clare is now on a ‘Let Run’ water status …
The notices from all of the three communities reminded residents that their municipalities are NOT responsible for thawing frozen water lines. Clare added that “the customer is liable to pay all charges relating to thawing water lines if their water freezes after being placed on the ‘let run’ order.” Clare’s order cautioned for residents to “be especially careful in the springtime – with the sun out daily, it tends to drive the frost down deeper, not out [of the ground] as many people believe.”
Each City and the Village said to run a stream the size of a pencil (between 1/8 and ¼ inch) for 24 hours a day until they are notified otherwise by the City or Village.
Harrison’s notice said to run the stream “from ONE water faucet in your home. Water needs to run continuously BOTH DAY AND NIGHT. Failure to do so may result in frozen water lines.”
Farwell’s Facebook post repeated, “Effective immediately and until further notice, please run a pencil-sized amount of water from one faucet to prevent pipes from freezing and/or bursting.”

Related Articles
Clare County Review & Marion Press

Kevin D. Allen

Posted on Author Editorial Staff

Kevin D. Allen, age 54 of Gladwin, formerly of Lake, passed away Thursday, December 16, 2021 at home.  Kevin was born the son of Richard and Daisy (Phelps) Allen on December 19, 1966 in Goodrich.  He had served his Country in the U.S. Army for 12 years; and had worked for the Leer Corporation in Farwell for Read More…
Clare County Review & Marion Press

NMC boys take down Lake City, 57-51

Posted on Author Editorial Staff

by Ben MurphySports Writer It may still only be January, but Tuesday’s 57-51 win at Lake City was certainly a big one for the McBain Northern Michigan Christian boys basketball team. With the win the Comets sit in sole possession of first place in the league; about a third of the way through the schedule.“We Read More…
Clare County Review & Marion Press

Letter to the Editor: Response to gun control column

Posted on Author Editorial Staff

Editor,It didn’t take long for publisher Mike Wilcox’s son, Jordan, to catch blow back from his essay advocating universal gun ownership as a solution to gun violence.Of course, it’s a silly idea but I wonder if that might have been the intent.The kid is in college and I think that maybe in an English lit Read More…

Leave a Reply