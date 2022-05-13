Roads were closed at the scene of an early morning shooting in Clare May 5th. An attempted home invasion led to the shoting death of the suspect, identified as Kevin Lightall.

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

The suspect in a Clare home invasion that was fatally shot May 5th by the homeowner has been named.

A release from Clare Police Chief Dave Saad the man was identified as Kevin Michael Lightall, 48 of Clare.

In a press release Thursday morning May 5th, Chief Saad reported that officers responded to a “home invasion in progress” on McEwan Street and Dwyer around 6 a.m. in the morning.

As they were arriving, Saad said officers heard gunshots from the residence. The investigation revealed that the homeowner had fired a weapon at the intruder causing fatal injuries. No one else, police or the homeowner was injured during the incident.

In that release Saad said, “This appears to be an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.” He added the suspect’s identity was not released earlier because the incident is still an active investigation by the CPD and the Michigan State Police.