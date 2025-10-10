Clare’s 5th annual Family Night Out enjoys a smashing success

by Christopher Johnson

This past Tuesday, Woods Household Furniture and Appliances was the place to be.

The Clare Chamber of Commerce organized yet another Family Night Out on a day that couldn’t have been blessed with better fall weather. At least 500 people came out to soak it up, according to organizers. A rough head count, of course, but probably more and certainly no less.

There was quite literally something for everybody on this lot. From coloring stations for the little ones, to mounted police, to tours of emergency vehicles and tons in between.

Many first responders from all emergency walks showed up to welcome kids into their mobile workplaces. It’s always a happy sight to see young minds sponging up new information from our professionals—about everyday things and institutions. They often see the stuff in passing but never quite understand it this closely or intimately. It’s a big deal when you can touch sacred adult stuff with your bare hands at that age. Especially when it’s offered without any consequence.

Who’s going to refuse to nose around in the back of an ambulance or a fire engine? Not these kids. They’re also not going to turn down an invitation to bludgeon a car with a hammer either.

Multiple laps around the parking lot, you notice something different each time. Martial arts students were splitting boards, while across from them, the Clare United Methodist Church passed out popcorn and scarves. The smell of hot dogs, cotton candy, and tractor fuel all mingled together in that perfect small-town way. Where you can’t tell if you’re at a safety fair, a fall festival, or a block party. It doesn’t really matter though. Because Family Night Out is all of that at once.

“It’s just a lot of fun”, commented Brett Moser of Wood’s. “We get a lot of people that come out, and it’s good for the city I think”.

Carnival games and large inflatables made it impossible not to notice that something big was going on, and foot traffic compounded with each passing hour. Even 95.3 WCFX was there, broadcasting and getting in on the fun. Even local radio exposure is always a win.

What’s great about this event is it gives every local business a chance to flex. Whether it’s Jonston Elevator giving hayrides, or the Chippewa Watershed Conservancy offering nature crafts and information on natural resources. Each identity in the Clare community brings something valuable to the table, or in this case, tables — there were a handful of them lined up.

Just like there was a line of boards to split and a line of cars to steamroll.

While most of the action centered on the Woods Furniture lot, the celebration reached far beyond it. All over town, businesses joined in with their own contributions: restaurants offering free treats, coffee shops rolling out fall specials, and storefronts hosting everything from pumpkin decorating to pizza-making. You could feel the buzz driving down Main Street; every doorway seemed to have a crowd, a grill, or a giveaway. Even without stepping inside, it was clear the entire community had thrown its weight behind the day, turning Clare into one big open house. A grand tour of sorts.

How can you argue with an extended Buccilli’s Pizza buffet with drink specials to sweeten the deal? Or Taco Tuesday specials at the Evening Post? Nobody in Clare went hungry, that’s for certain.

It’s just a great day for everybody to enjoy a nice community glow before the frost hits.

In the evening’s final hours, Jim’s Bodyshop hosted what felt like the main event. Last year’s destruction of old vehicles had been a major takeaway for onlookers, so they turned up the heat this year with four more cars, a bulldozer, and an unfortunate piano dropped from on high like something out of an old cartoon.

Kids were invited to vent their 2025 frustrations in full force. From axes to sledgehammers, Brookwood Drive became a safe demolition zone where the dirt met the pavement. It was a great day to put on some protective eyewear and just smash the absolute hell out of something. An otherwise very illegal form of stress relief, if it had taken place anywhere but Woods Furniture.

This wasn’t a lesson in vandalism by any means — not with that many cops and firefighters present. Instead, it was quite the opposite.

After the vehicles were pummeled to satisfaction, onlookers were educated about each step of the process that might arise in real-life scenarios of vehicular carnage. For example, a dummy named Randy was used as a faux victim, trapped inside one of the doomed car interiors. Nearby Clare firefighters demonstrated proper rescue procedures as if it were an actual emergency. MMR responders even brought over a gurney and carried Randy away for further evaluation — most likely for some serious emotional trauma after witnessing a young girl swinging an axe blade through the windshield like Jack Torrance.

Afterward, each car was lifted skyward, high above the block. Jim himself stood by like Russell Crowe in Gladiator, guiding the destruction with escalating commentary as if to ask the crowd, “Are you not entertained?”

Every young boy and girl present screamed for more, and Jim’s team delivered.

A bright blue boom lift hoisted each battered car skyward. Its arm telescoping like a mechanical crane before letting gravity do its thing.

This happened several times over, each vehicle landing with a deafening exclamation point. Met with cheers each time by a very captivated young crowd. Several pumped fists shot up after each freefall so that’s a very good sign to take it as far as you can. Give the people what they want.

By the time the vehicles were dropped, all glass and projectile hazards had been reduced to swept rubble. That’s why the kids were allowed to harass them a bit beforehand. So most, if not all, of the glass was no longer a concern when the vehicle bodies finally dropped from the sky.

Afterwards, something new happened this year to close out the mayhem.

The ruined vehicles were then lined up in a row, and a 58,000-pound bulldozer then rode up, and ground them all into gravel. Comparable to an army tank, this beast made quick work of whatever remained of these husks and more cleanup followed a truly unique photo op.

By the end, it was less a demolition derby than a full-blown community catharsis. Loud, dusty, and weirdly wholesome. Which we like.

“What an amazing 5th Annual Family Night Out!”, wrote the Clare Chamber of Commerce on their Facebook. “We’re so grateful for our incredible community! We hope everyone had as much fun as we did! A huge thank you to our sponsors, participants, volunteers, and everyone who joined us to make this a memorable evening for our community. We already can’t wait for next year!”

Nothing distasteful happened whatsoever and it was a great day overall for everybody who came out. The only person who might disagree is Randy.