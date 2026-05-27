Communities observe Memorial Day with parades, ceremonies

By Gari Voss

Ceremonies and celebrations were held across Allegan County to honor and remember our veterans who died. The day was sunny with a breeze to make outside activities delightful. Words cannot always describe the heartfelt stories, solemn remembrances, and prayers as flags were raised then lowered to half mast, songs were sung, poems were shared, and stories were articulated often with tearful voices.

In Fennville, the parade stepped off at 10am and headed down Main Street to the Fennville Cemetery. The Veteran Color Guard and float led those who decorated their vehicles and floats or walked or rode. The Scout Troops came on their heels with members from each troop. The Fennville Marching Blackhawks added patriotic music before decorated cars and floats fell in behind. All headed to a solemn ceremony at the Fennville Cemetery.

In Allegan, the crowd gathered at the chapel and the ceremony began at 11am. Master of Ceremony SP5 Peter Antkoviak II asked the Scouts to begin the proceedings with the raising of the flag. Once raised, Pastor Chris Laughlin from Immanuel Lutheran Church gave the invocation then the Scouts led everyone in the Pledge of Allegiance before the Allegan High School Band played the National Anthem.

Those gathered were captivated by Lee Greenwood’s God Bless the USA sung by Maddie and Sue Antkoviak. Young Lillie Nashburn and her mom recited In Flander’s Field which was followed by Commander Samuel Schulz giving the Memorial Day Address which recapped some of the heroics of veterans who fought valiantly for their country and died far too young.

Maddie and Sue Antkoviak returned to share Casting Crowns’ Stars in Heaven before the Presentation of Wreaths laid in remembrance of those who passed since the Civil War.

All Units and those gathered stood for the Firing Squad’s Salute to the Dead and the echo of Taps by the Allegan Band trumpeters. Following the Benediction, the crowd quietly dispersed to visit graves and spend time with family and friends.

In Pullman, the remembrance began at noon with the raising of the flag at the Veterans’ Memorial in the Pullman Town Square. Bruce Webb opened the Memorial Ceremony, Pastor Mike Jones of People Helping People shared the Invocation, then Bruce gave a heart rendering Memorial Day Address.

Beautify Pullman invited all to a lunch of pulled pork, hot dogs, baked beans, and salads which were enjoyed by well over 100 community members and guests before the parade lined up for a 2pm start.

Parade entries were led by the Color Guard which stopped at the intersection of 109th Avenue and 56th Street to allow the entire fleet of the Lee Township Fire Department to lead the parade entries down 109th to the Health Clinic and back. Included in the entries were Beautify Pullman officers Patty Conway and Debby Laraway followed by a float of youngsters from People Helping People, bikers, the Cardinal Royalty from Bloomingdale High School, and the Casco Community Band who added patriotic music to the procession.

As the parade processed east, attention came back to the intersection of 109th and 56th where the National Anthem was beautifully sung by Alex before the Firing Squad gave the Salute to the Dead with three rifle shots. The Guard then drove to the Lee Township Cemetery for a solemn gathering to honor and remember those from Lee Township who had given their lives for their country.

For anyone who may have missed the celebrations, the local cemeteries are open and community members have graciously given their time to mark each grave with an American flag. It only takes a moment to stop, locate a flag, say the name of the veteran out loud, and add a heartfelt thank you.