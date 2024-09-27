Community input sought regarding Eastwood School parking lot, driveways

A “visioning” session to assess parking lots and driveways at Eastwood Elementary is set for 4:30-6:30 p.m. Oct. 28 at the school.

Community members are invited to attend. RSVP is required by Oct. 21, register at bit.ly/4eCNIHr. Dinner is served at the event.

At the meeting, administrators and school board members will gather input for redevelopment of parking and driveways at the school.

The main goal is to improve safety and traffic flow, and to provide more efficient drop-off and pick-up for students and families. Construction is planned for summer 2025.