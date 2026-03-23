Concord wins basketball D4 title

An emotional Marcus Gill Sr. stepped to the microphone following Concord’s 60-47 win over Detroit Douglass in the Division 4 state final at Breslin Center.

Concord had just won its first boys basketball title in school history with the victory in the MHSAA final at East Lansing.

“We did this for Fred Garland … he was our heart and soul,” Gill said.

Garland – a Trine University student – helped work with the Yellow Jackets’ team in late 2024. Garland had been coached by Gill at Albion College before transferring to Trine.

Despite being a full-time college student and basketball player, Garland still took the time to help the Yellowjackets despite the one-hour trip from Angola, Indiana, to Concord.

His last words to the team after a practice at Concord was “stop taking everything for granted.”

Garland died in an accident on 1-94 on the way back to Trine from that practice.

Concord may have been a little complacent after taking a 14-7 lead after the first quarter in the championship game.

But Detroit Douglass outscored Concord 19-8 in the second quarter including five points in the final four seconds of the half.

“I told our players that is what halftime is for … making adjustments,” Gill said.

The Yellowjackets responded as Jett Smith scored eight points in the quarter and tied the score at 41 at the end of three quarters.

A switch to zone defense slowed down Detroit limiting them to six points in the fourth quarter. Concord made 6-of-11 free throws in the final score to salt away the game.

Senior Connor Stevens finished with 15 points and 19 rebounds, Darrell Dean also score 15 points, Smith added 14 points and four assists, and Brady Garrett finished with six points and five assists for Concord.

Trenton Frazer and Tyler Rundle helped hold Detroit’s leading scorer to 15 points in the contest.

Concord finishes the season at 25-4 having won 12-of-13 games down the stretch.

Concord becomes the first Jackson County school to win a boys’ basketball state title since Jackson in 1955.