Contingency OK’d for Franks Avenue project

At its meeting March 26, Sturgis City Commission approved a supplemental contingency bridge of $20,00 for the North Franks Avenue reconstruction project.

Commissioner Marvin Smith cast the lone “no” vote.

During approval of the N. Franks Avenue Reconstruction project on Feb. 14, 2024, the city commission approved a contingency budget of $57,000 for the project.

The initial MDOT project award was $567,425. The approved contingency budget was about 10% of the construction agreement.

As the project continued, crews encountered several bid-item quantities increase over the course of construction, adding to expense. Those include pavement removal, some road sublease, asphalt and concrete quantities, adding about $20,000 to cost.

Additional drainage structures were added to reduce the potential for flooding at the low point of the road just north of Doyle Community Center. That was an additional $21,900.

Due to the project’s pace, Fleis and VandenBrink requested an increase of $24,000 for added resident project representative services time, which was approved in October. Additionally, Fleis and VandenBrink estimates another $5,000 in time is needed to complete final contract balancing, pay applications and MDOT audit review for the project.

