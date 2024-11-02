Contractor error at lift station causes sewage spill at TR lift station

10k gallons leaked into storm sewer, no sewage leak into river

By Robert Tomlinson

News Director

THREE RIVERS — A sewage spill occurred at a Three Rivers lift station Friday, this time due to an error by a contractor.

According to Three Rivers Wastewater Treatment Plant Superintendent Taylor Davis, this spill was caused by a leak out of a hose at Fourth Street lift station while a contractor was bypassing the station to upgrade it. He said 10,000 gallons leaked out of the hose into a storm sewer on the road by the pump station, which is in the process of being upgraded.

The leak, Davis said, was found just after 7 p.m. Friday, and was fixed before 8 p.m. No wastewater was reported to have leaked into the St. Joseph River, and no no-contact advisories were issued.

It is the second spill with Three Rivers’ wastewater treatment system reported in the last three weeks. On Monday, Oct. 14, an estimated 50,000 gallons of untreated wastewater was discharged into the St. Joseph River due to “complications” during a transition to a new pump station on Broadway Street. That caused a no-contact issue to be issued, which was lifted later in the week.

