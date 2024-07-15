Contributions accepted at Patronicity for Sturgis downtown lighting project

Sturgis “Electric City” lighting project is live at crowdfunding site Patronicity.

Each dollar donated is matched by the state, up to $50,000.

The contribution period closes Aug. 12.

DDA received approval to use grant funding from Michigan Economic Development Corporation’s public spaces allocation. That provides a $50,000 grant to communities that are able to raise $50,000 in donations.

As of July 15, about $12,000 had been donated toward the $50K goal.

Budget for the project includes a five-year maintenance package for the lighting and website updates and maintenance.

Within the past few years, Sturgis Downtown Development Authority and business owners in the city explored a concept to light downtown buildings and surrounding areas. DDA assessed several options to support the project through grant funding. It led to expansion of the initiative’s scopect, to match the theme of “The Electric City.”

MEDC’s public spaces grant category was used for the splash pad at Thurston Woods Park and Sturgis Bark Park.