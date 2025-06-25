County communities gear up for 4th of July

By Gari Voss

The 4th of July is at hand, and the fireworks tents have popped up like dandelions on a spring lawn. Backyard celebrations are being planned, and multiple levels of explosives are being purchased. In addition, small and large communities are offering 4th of July celebrations with fun, music and more fireworks. Be sure to enjoy the celebrations while staying safe.

The 4th of July 2025 falls on a Friday, but several communities will begin celebrating on July 3rd. Other towns and villages will offer extra activities on days other than the 4th.

As people plan to celebrate, there are several things to remember:

It has been hot across Allegan County and fires can start easily.

Fireworks are DANGEROUS. Take precautions when lighting them.

Do not let children play with ignited fireworks or sparklers.

Make sure fireworks are legal in the area they are used.

Keep a bucket of water or garden hose handy.

Light fireworks one at a time, then move away quickly.

Never try to re-light or pick up fireworks that have not ignited fully.

Never use fireworks while impaired by alcohol or drugs.

Be sensitive to animals in the area. Dogs, cats, horses, etc. can become very agitated by the sounds and lights.

Opportunities to attend larger firework displays across Allegan County can be found in even our smaller communities. Have a safe Independence Day celebration!

City of Allegan: Thursday, July 3, 2025

This patriotic community’s festival features a parade, food, live music, activities, and fireworks.

Allegan’s Jubilee Independence Celebration begins:

5:00 pm: 10:00 PM: Food vendors open.

5:30 pm: Parade – all are welcome to participate.

6:00 – 10:00 pm: Live music.

10:15 pm: Fireworks display.

Lake Doster, Plainwell: Friday, July 4, 2025

Enjoy a day celebrating America’s independence at Lake Doster!

9 am – A 3K/5K run/walk/stroll.

Noon – bike parade begins at Horseshoe Court and ends at the beach. Do not pass the fire trucks and stay in the right lane.

12:30-3:30pm – A beach party will be followed by

1:30 p.m. – canoe races

Hopkins Sandy Pines 4th of July Parade: Friday, July 4, 2025

8:30am – the 4th of July parade participants arrive at the Recreation Station. Residents are encouraged to decorate their golf carts, floats and bicycles for judging starting at 9 a.m.

9:30 am – the Parade will begin at the Recreation Station Water Park and will end at the Flea Market.

11am-1pm: Youth Archery

Hopkins Sandy Pines July 4-July 6

All Day, each day – Park Wide Scavenger Hunt

Holiday Tournaments –

3:30-5:30: Dodgeball – Recreation Station (136th Ave.)

Sandy Pines Fireworks: Sat., July 5, 2025

10pm/Dusk: Fireworks

Hopkins Hometown 4th of July Celebration: Friday, July 4, 2025

7-9 am: Freedom Run for the whole family hosted by the Hopkins Cross Country Program.

8-10am: Pancake Breakfast at Hopkins Community Church. Check the Hopkins Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/hopkinshometowncelebrations/ for the many activities.

10:30am: Bed Race registration – 11am: Race begins

11:30am: Pie Baking Contest – begin entering pies for a Noon judging.

All afternoon: Pet & Baby Photo contest; Family games & music; Car Show; (2-3pm) Kids Tractor Pull; Bounce House

4pm: Kids Parade

4pm: Line up for 5pm Community Parade

6:30-9pm: Live Music

Dusk –Fireworks.

Saugatuck: Friday, July 4, 2025

11am – Parade: Join the armed forces, bands, and floats as they march south on Elizabeth, west on Allegan, north on Butler St., east on Francis, & ends at the High School. Participants should sign up https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10C0B4AADA92DA0F5CE9-56121166-4thofjuly and line up at 10:20am near the high school tennis courts.

Noon – Family Fun in Coghlin Park

12:15pm – Pie Eating Contest

Dusk – Fireworks: Enjoy Fireworks over Lake Kalamazoo from anywhere in Saugatuck or Douglas. Bring a blanket or a chair and find a spot at one of the great parks: Cook Park, Coghlin Park, Wade’s Bayou, and Wick’s Park.

Find parking and a shuttle at the Saugatuck High School on Elizabeth Street. Call the Interurban Shuttle for more information on using this service at 269-857-1418.

Sat., July 5, 2025

10am-5pm: Saugatuck Waterfront Fine Art Fair. This juried fair will be at the park where Main Street and Butler Street meet.

South Haven

Thurs., July 3, 2025: South Haven Light Up the Lake

Dusk: Fireworks. The best view will be from Riverfront Park, North & South Beaches. The fireworks will be coordinated with Music on Cosy 103.7 FM. Plus, the 3-hour pre-show broadcast begins at 7:00 p.m. on Cosy. Watch a livestream of the fireworks at: https://www.southhavenmi.com/south-beach-live-cam.

Fri., July 4, 2025

11am – Parade through Downtown South Haven along Kalamazoo, Phoenix & Center Streets.

Sat., July 5 – Sun., July 6, 2025: Juried South Haven Art Fair

Visit Stanley Johnston Park on Dyckman Ave. and relish wonderful art in all medium.

Sun., July 6, 2025, 6:30am-1pm: South Haven Rotary Club Pancake Breakfast

Huron St. Pavilion 539 Phoenix St. South Haven

Dorr Celebration: Fri., July 4, 2025

9am: Parade – Participants need to register with Dorr Recreation

11am: Luke Lenhart Country Band

4pm: Jimmy & the Mortals

7-8:30pm: Deerfield Run

9:45pm (dusk): Fireworks at Dorr South Park

Battle Creek Hot Air Balloon Field of Flight & Air Show: Wed., July 2 – Sun., July 6, 2025

Battle Creek Executive Airport Battle Creek

The summer skies will fill with majestic, colorful balloons and the Air Shows featuring aerial displays from the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds Demonstration Squadron, U.S. Army Golden Knights, U.S. Navy F/A-18F Super Hornet Rhino Demo Team, U.S. Air Force F-35C Lightning II Demo Team (Two-Ship), and top civilian air performers. On the ground will be carnival rides, food vendors, drone shows, circus acts, music, and evening hot air balloon Illume.

Wed., July 3rd, and Fri., July 4th, 10:30pm (dusk) – Fireworks Galore by ACE PYRO

For schedule details, go to https://fieldofflight.com/.