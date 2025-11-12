By Scott Sullivan
Editor
How cool — or more fittingly, how hot — would it be for shoppers and others to warm up to a firepits in downtown Saugatuck and Douglas during colder months?
Saugatuck Douglas Area Convention & Visitors Bureau executive director Lisa Mize presented the bureau’s concept for the Mize (no relation) Rose Garden at Monday’s meeting, and planned to unveil the bureau’s proposal for Douglas at Wednesday’s Downtown Development Authority session.
Both would be jointly funded by the CVB and respective cities.
As outlined by Belden Architectural Elements, the Saugatuck firepit would be at the Rose Garden entry, facing Butler and Mason streets, perched on a circular, 10-inch-high brick pedestal.
Current wrought-iron fencing would be replaced alongside both streets with by 18-inch-high brick benches crowned by limestone caps for seating.
Councilpersons Russ Gardner and Chris Peterson said the don’t approve removing the current fencing. Peers Scott Dean and Gregory Muncey said they would value more input from the nearby business community before proceeding.
Douglas’s firepit would have brick benches on and around the bump-out in front of Happystance restaurant on the northwest corner of Center and Main Streets, Mize said.
“I’ll have more details after meeting with the DDA there,” she said.
CVB pitches firepits for downtowns
By Scott Sullivan