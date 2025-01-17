Deer harvest begins today in Ella Sharp Park

The City of Jackson is launching a deer harvest on Friday, Jan. 17 to help control the deer population centered around Ella Sharp Park.

The park and golf course will be closed overnight on Friday, Jan. 17, Saturday, Jan. 18 and Sunday, Jan. 19 so a local contractor and the Michigan Dept. of Natural Resources can safely conduct the harvest. The park and golf course will be open to residents when harvest activities are not taking place during daytime hours of Saturday, Jan. 18 and Sunday, Jan 19. Only authorized personnel will be allowed in the park during the harvest.

The City of Jackson is working with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and a local contractor to conduct the harvest, which is expected to cull up to 80 deer. No extra hunters are needed. Streets through the park will be closed to the public when the harvest is taking place. The deer will be processed following DNR guidelines so they can be screened for disease. Venison from the harvest will be donated to Immanuel Lutheran Church’s food pantry for distribution to the community.

The last time the City held a deer harvest was in 2016. While deer have been spotted in all areas of the City, there has been a sizable increase in the deer population living in and around Ella Sharp Park. The deer have become a nuisance to neighborhoods surrounding the park, with upticks in vehicle-deer crashes, property destruction, vegetation damage, and droppings left in yards and parks. The DNR conducted a deer study in summer 2024 and found 115 deer in one area of Ella Sharp Park. The harvest is being planned by the City’s Parks and Recreation Department. Director Kelli Hoover says the harvest program was re-launched following feedback from the community. “We believe the harvest will bring down the local deer population and alleviate deer-related issues in our parks and neighborhoods,” Hoover said. “Our department plans on conducting annual harvests to keep the population in check long-term, along with considering what other areas of Jackson could benefit from deer population control.”

More information about the harvest is available on the City website: https://www.cityofjackson.org/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=1246.Courtesy photosDeer in a neighborhood near Ella Sharp ParkElla Sharp Park’s rotunda