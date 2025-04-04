Demonstration held in Sturgis to protest Trump administration policies

By Dennis Volkert

A demonstration was held Saturday near the intersection of U.S. 12 and Centerville Road in Sturgis, protesting recent policies that are unfolding during the early phase of Donald Trump’s second administration.

Kay Davis and Dianne Gorsuch, among the co-organizers, said participants were encouraged to create signs noting issues that affect them most directly.

Davis said the preference was to leave it open-ended.

“Dianne asked if it should be for a specific topic, but we think decisions in the administration are changing so quickly,” Davis said. “We wanted to make it pro-community, rather than ‘anti-Trump.’”

To an extent, signage reflected that. Some placards suggested support for Social Security and public education. A few were more specific, referencing DOGE and distaste of Elon Musk’s involvement in national politics.

Davis said the gathering was inspired in part by statewide “bridge takeover” protests, and organizers wanted to bring a similar event to the local level in St. Joseph County.

Held at a high-traffic intersection within the city, the group received some taunts from inside passing vehicles, and a few “honks” of support.