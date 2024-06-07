District Softball Roundup: Burr Oak, Mendon, Vicksburg advance to regionals

Burr Oak’s softball team won their Division 4 district championship Saturday with a 5-4 win over Colon in the finals. (Photo via Jena Root)

Burr Oak wins district championship

COLON — The Burr Oak varsity softball squad won its second consecutive district championship last Saturday, taking the first game in dominant fashion against the Athens Indians 14-4, then edging the Colon Magi, 5-4.

In the championship game, the winners were led by the pitching and hitting of Brooklynn Root. Along with recording her 1,000th career strikeout, she cranked out two home runs, collected three RBI, and went the distance on the hill, fanning 12 and walking only one. The game was tied at four going into the top of the seventh inning, when Inez Ultz singled, driving in what would prove to be the winning run. Braylyn Hernandez added three hits in the victory. Against Athens, Hernandez picked up four RBI, including a two-run homer in the third inning. Elaine Holtom added a double to go along with three stolen bases, while Ultz collected a single. Root was the winning pitcher, whiffing 10 and walking two.

“I’m super proud of all the girls,” stated Burr Oak coach Jena Root. “We didn’t have a very strong day defensively, but we made up for it on offense. It’s great to earn back-to-back championships…Burr Oak hasn’t done that since 2003.”

With winning the district title, the Bobcats advance to the regionals on June 8 in Mendon, where they will face Decatur at 11 a.m. Mendon will go up against Martin in the second game, and the winners of those games will meet in the regional championship game, slated to begin at 3 p.m.

Mendon wins district championship in rout; Centreville, White Pigeon, Marcellus eliminated

CENTREVILLE — Mendon’s softball team is heading to the regional round with a 12-2 win in five innings over Centreville in Friday, May 31’s Division 4 District 115 finals in Centreville.

No stats were reported for this game.

In semifinal action earlier in the day, Mendon defeated Marcellus 11-1 and Centreville defeated White Pigeon 9-5.

In the Centreville-White Pigeon semifinal, the Chiefs outhit the Bulldogs 12-8. Emily Barton had a home run for White Pigeon along with two singles and two RBI. Leigha Shudell had a double and single, Rachel Byler had two singles, and Layla Abner, Cali Raley, Emily Miller, Mable Post and Maddi Smallwood each had one hit each. Post took the loss in the circle, giving up eight hits and five earned runs.

Vicksburg rolls to D2 district title

OTSEGO — Vicksburg’s softball team rolled into the regional round, defeating Otsego 9-1 in the finals of last week’s Division 2 District 47 tournament in Otsego.

No stats were reported for the game.

Vicksburg, the Wolverine Conference champions, only gave up one run in total in the district tournament, shutting out Gull Lake and Plainwell 10-0 in the first two rounds of the tournament.

The Bulldogs move on to play Edwardsburg’s in Saturday’s regional tournament, being held in Edwardsburg. The game begins at noon. The winner will take on the winner of St. Joseph and Marshall, the first semifinal of the day. The finals begin at 2 p.m.

Constantine eliminated in district semis

BRONSON — Constantine’s run in the MHSAA Division 3 softball tournament came to an end last week, as the Falcons lost to Bronson 7-0 in the semifinals in the district tournament Saturday, May 31 in Bronson.

The Falcons were held to just one hit in the game, a single by Jozee Buglione.

In the semifinals, the Falcons defeated Schoolcraft 10-2 on Tuesday, May 28. Olivia Herlein went 4-for-4 with a triple and four RBI on the day, while Kaitlyn Ross went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBI. Buglione went 2-for-4 with two doubles and three runs scored. Olivia Ransbottom, Raeann Michalek and Jocelyn Butler each had a hit apiece. Ross struck out eight in seven innings, while giving up six hits and two runs (one earned).