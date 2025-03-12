Douglas beefs up Beery Field charge

You’ll get twice the charge — but at a charge — from the Beery Field electric vehicle charging stations soon.

The City of Douglas, which for five years has offered the service free east of the park’s restroom/storage building, will implement a 35-cent per kilowatt hour fee beginning March 26.

The new fee, the city said in a March 2 press release, will directly support the operational costs of the charging stations and create a dedicated fund for future enhancements, allowing us to expand and modernize our EV infrastructure for the benefit of all residents and visitors.

“As part of this commitment, we will upgrade our L2 charging stations in the spring, allowing customers to charge at twice the speed.

“This will ensure the continued availability and improvement of this service,” the city said.

