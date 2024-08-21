Douglas OKs Centre Collective plan

By Scott Sullivan

Kerr Real Estate’s Centre Collective proposal for 19 single-family home sites won Douglas City Council final site plan approval Monday.

The firm’s 10+-acre site spans 600 feet along West Center Street. It borders St. Peter’s Drive to its northeast and West Shore Court to its northwest, with the condo sites on its northern 7.16 zoned R-4 Harbor Residential.

“At last count,” said KRE Managing Member Jeff Kerr, “nearly half of the sites are spoken for, with reservation agreements in place for nine.

“Douglas sells itself,” he went on. “That’s why we live here and love it too.”

The Kerr family, which has lived in Saugatuck-Douglas for more than 15 years, includes Tammy Kerr, Jeff’s ex-wife, and their children who graduated from Saugatuck Public Schools and now play key roles in the project’s development.

With the help of Bill Underdown, who along with Tammy Kerr are Century 21 Affiliated Realtors, they approached city planners with their larger concept:

“Drawing inspiration from Scandinavian design principles, particularly the Danish concept of hygge, our community fosters a sense of belonging and connection,” the Centre Collective prospectus presented reads.

Hygge, pronounced ‘hoo-gah,’ emphasizes slowing down, appreciating life’s simple pleasures, and cultivating feelings of comfort and home.

First proposed Feb. 24, 2021 as a Planned Unit Development (PUD), KRE has since pivoted to the by-right condos plan based on city and public feedback shared with them that night.

“It’s been a long haul,” Kerr told The Commercial Record Saturday, two days before that council meeting. “It was clear the city wasn’t buying into the idea of the PUD, so we adapted.”

The by-right plan corresponding to the parcel’s underlying zoning meant configuring an entirely new site plan that divided the project into two phases: residential (Phase I), and commercial (Phase II) on the Center Street-fronting 3 acres zoned C-1 Commercial.

It will feature office, retail and apartments, “a major initiative,” Kerr said, “that will require collaboration between KRE, Douglas city staff and regional/state departments.”

The firm’s goal: deliver attainable housing units for the Douglas workforce.

“We’re working with the city’s new Planning and Zoning Administrator, Sean Homyen (hired in March this year),” Kerr said. “We appreciate his level of responsiveness and professionalism.”

At its Feb. 5, 2024 meeting, city council identified one major condition left to satisfy, related to the legalities of building on the city-owned Pleasant Street right-of-way.

With that since secured, Kerr said, to the satisfaction of city attorney David Keast and the Michigan Land Division Act, KRE hopes to start work as soon as September to build:

• 19 lots; 14 or them fronting a new 66-foot-wide public cul-de-sac (see diagram nearby), 28 feet wide and including curb and gutter; plus five lots along St. Peters Drive.

• Public sidewalk fronting all residential lots and extending along St. Peters Drive and West Shore Court.

• A new elevated boardwalk proposed along West Shore Court to provide safe pedestrian passage where site grades preclude traditional sidewalk placement.

• Public utilities (sanitary sewer, watermain, storm sewer …).

• Private utilities (gas, electric, communications).

• Stormwater detention meeting Allegan County Drain Commission requirements

• Open space and natural areas, located at the north/center interior and southeast corner of the property, meant to preserve existing trees and act as a natural buffer for the development.

• A gazebo overlooking a central pond area is incorporated into the stormwater management plan. The view will be from a proposed pocket park next to the cul-de-sac.

Stay tuned.