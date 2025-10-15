Douglas road to close

Douglas has notified motorists that St. Peter’s Drive will close Tuesday, Oct. 14 and remain so for two to three weeks, dependent on weather, to allow infrastructure to be brought to the new Centre Street Collective.

The 10+-acre development, to consist of 19 single-family homes, 1- or 2-bedroom residential units plus retail shops and offices, will lie between the 400 block of St. Peter’s Drive and West Center Streets.

The city advises drivers to follow marked detour signs during that time.