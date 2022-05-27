By John Raffel

Correspondent

MARION – A change has taken place in the directorship of the Osceola County Parks Department.

Carl Baumgras has left as director and the department’s new director is Lyndsey Eccles. The 2022 camping season begins on May 6 and ends on Sept. 25. Reservations will be taken up to six months in advance. Persons can call the office any time at (231) 832-6130 or call Rose Lake Park at (231) 768-4923 or Crittenden Park at (231) 734-2588 for reservations.

The Osceola County Parks Commission has two separate and unique parks in its park system. Rose Lake Park and Crittenden Park are both situated on a lake, bordered by forest, and offer various opportunities. Rose Lake Park, is on Rose Lake, and Crittenden Park, on Big Lake both offer great fishing. Other recreational opportunities include camping, swimming, and other day use activities such as picnic tables, playground and pavilions. Additionally, Rose Lake Park is located near the White Pine Trail and Crittenden Park is near the Pere Marquette State Trail. Camping is available by the day, week, month, or season. Both parks provide well-maintained facilities and grounds, friendly and helpful staff, swimming and fishing, and a variety of recreational activities.