Eight advance from Dundee Girls District Wrestling

Photo by Jeff Steers

Hanover-Horton High School wrestler Drew Swihart advanced to the regional round in girls’ wrestling finishing second at 135 pounds on Sunday at Dundee High School.

Jackson County female wrestlers competed at the Dundee District for the Michigan High School Athletic Association’s individual districts.

The top four in each weight class advanced to the regional tournament next Sunday at Chelsea.

Here are the qualifiers: Bella Huston from Columbia Central won the district title at 190 and Adriana Berry of Lumen Christi was fourth at the same weight class; Kaylee Bonner of Jackson was second and Aleah Gillett of Hanover-Horton fourth at 235 pounds; Yazlyn Fajardo of Northwest was third at 115 pounds; East Jackson wrestler McKenna Worthing was second at 125 pounds; Alina Andrist of Jackson finished fourth at 130 pounds; and Drew Swihart of Hanover-Horton was second at 135 pounds.

Girls’ wrestling has come a long way in the last three years. The original tournament consisted of two regional meets with the top eight advancing to the Michigan High School Athletic Association state finals.