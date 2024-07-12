Eishen honored with proclamation fromSturgis City Commission

Eric Eishen poses for a photo with vice mayor Aaron Miller and mayor Frank Perez after receiving a proclamation of achievement plaque from Sturgis City Commission. Dennis Volkert/Sentinel

By Dennis Volkert

Sturgis City Commission on Wednesday presented a proclamation to Eric Eishen, in honor of his accomplishments, both professionally and within the community.

In part, the proclamation gives an extensive overview of Eishen’s contributions, and states the commission thanks him for “unwavering commitment to the city of Sturgis and greater Sturgis community and wish him well in his future endeavors.”

In January, Eishen retired from Sturgis Bank after 45 years on involvement in the company. He began full-time employment there in 1987. Eishen has served as president, CEO and a director of Sturgis Bancorp since 2002 and of the bank beginning in May 2003.

Also included in the proclamation: “Under (Eishen’s) leadership, Sturgis Bank has been an exemplary corporate citizen, continuously supporting community activities and investing in projects that aided the development and improvement of the Sturgis area” … “Mr. Eishen has always cared for the good of Sturgis and its people in his heart and soul and has acted accordingly.”

Mayor Frank Perez presented a plaque to Eishen, who briefly addressed the commission.

“Of all the awards I’ve received, this is the best,” Eishen told the board.

He told commissioners his parents instilled in him the value of public service. His father gave advice about how work and civic commitment go hand-in-hand.

“My dad, when I first started at the bank, he said, ‘Eric, you draw your living from the community, so you owe the community.’”

He said the city commission and staff are what “makes it happen” in Sturgis, and expressed gratitude for the honor.

“Thank you, this means a great deal,” he concluded.

Vice mayor Aaron Miller said Eishen has “always been a winner for Sturgis,” and compared his role in the community as similar to the George Bailey character in the 1946 film “It’s a Wonderful Life.”

Eishen is an alumnus of Sturgis high School, and earned degrees from Michigan State University, University of Wisconsin and University of Notre Dame.

He is a past chairman and board member of Michigan Bankers Association, which named him “Banker of the Year” in 2024. He has held numerous leadership roles in the banking industry.

He continues to serve on the boards of Sturgis Downtown Development Authority, Sturgis Improvement Association and Sturgis Brownfield Development Board. He is a trustee and finance committee adviser at Sturgis Area Community Foundation and a board member and treasurer of St. Joseph County EDGE.

In 2018, Eishen received Sturgis Citizen of the Year recognition.